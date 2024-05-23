'No Shame': Tristan Thompson Faces Backlash After Asking Khloé Kardashian to 'Combine' Their Homes

Tristan Thompson shocked fans when he suggested to ex Khloé Kardashian that they should move in together in the Season 5 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians.

Undeterred, the NBA player said they could "just make a big trail, like, a big tunnel, you know? Like an overpass from here to your house."

"We can just combine both houses, just live [as] one big happy family ," he told the mother-of-two, who coolly responded, "No."

"Sometimes, I hate how much I have to think and be on guard to not do anything that might ever give a glimmer that there’s hope," she told the cameras.

In a confessional, the 39-year-old admitted she has complicated feelings about her close relationship with her ex.

Khloe Kardashian claimed she was always 'on guard' to make sure she didn't imply there was hope for their relationship.

Fans on social media were as unamused as Kardashian at Thompson's most recent antics.

"Omg it’s always the same narrative. That man is probably cheating on her as we speak!" one user wrote, and another added that he has "no shame for wanting Khloé to still end up with him."

"Khloé has a huge heart & she is doing her best to co parent, but Tristan's delusional a-- is deff not seeing it that way," a third fan penned. "He clearly wants something more & he's getting the wrong idea. Like boy, leave that woman alone. You've done enough damage."