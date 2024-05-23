'No Shame': Tristan Thompson Faces Backlash After Asking Khloé Kardashian to 'Combine' Their Homes
Tristan Thompson shocked fans when he suggested to ex Khloé Kardashian that they should move in together in the Season 5 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians.
"We can just combine both houses, just live [as] one big happy family," he told the mother-of-two, who coolly responded, "No."
Undeterred, the NBA player said they could "just make a big trail, like, a big tunnel, you know? Like an overpass from here to your house."
"That’s normal," Kardashian replied sarcastically.
In a confessional, the 39-year-old admitted she has complicated feelings about her close relationship with her ex.
"Sometimes, I hate how much I have to think and be on guard to not do anything that might ever give a glimmer that there’s hope," she told the cameras.
Fans on social media were as unamused as Kardashian at Thompson's most recent antics.
"Omg it’s always the same narrative. That man is probably cheating on her as we speak!" one user wrote, and another added that he has "no shame for wanting Khloé to still end up with him."
"Khloé has a huge heart & she is doing her best to co parent, but Tristan's delusional a-- is deff not seeing it that way," a third fan penned. "He clearly wants something more & he's getting the wrong idea. Like boy, leave that woman alone. You've done enough damage."
As OK! previously reported, Thompson and Kardashian started dating in 2016, but their on-and-off relationship has been clouded with scandal. The basketball player reportedly cheated on the television personality with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, and in 2019, the pair called it quits.
While they rekindled their romance the following year, they broke up another time in June 2021.
Kardashian and Thompson eventually decided to have a second child together using a surrogate. However, around the time their son was conceived, it was revealed the athlete had been unfaithful yet again with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, resulting in the birth of her son, Theo.
"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote at the time. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."