'Creepy' Lamar Odom Gets Dragged for Customizing a S-- Doll to Look Like Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian: 'That's Just a Tad Bit Obsessive'
Lamar Odom's love for ex-wife Khloé Kardashian has taken an unexpected turn.
Earlier this week, the former basketball player toured the RealDoll s-- toy factory in Las Vegas and decided he wanted a doll that looked like the reality star.
In photos from his Tuesday, November 5, outing, Odom can be seen touching the life-size figures, many of which were unclothed. An insider said the retired athlete, 45, requested a custom doll — which can cost anywhere from $8K to $20K — that had voluptuous curves and a face that resembled Kardashian's.
His publicist Gina Rodriguez allegedly told a news outlet that Odom thinks the doll is perfect for him because he can do whatever he wants with it.
The exes married in 2009 after just one month of dating, but in 2013, the mom-of-two, 40, filed for divorce. However, after other delays, things took even longer to finalize due to Odom's near-fatal drug overdose, which was followed by months of rehab.
The two settled their split in 2016.
While the Good American co-founder hasn't commented on Odom's new purchase, social media went wild with the story.
"This man is beyond creepy," one person tweeted, while another said, "This is so embarrassing. Ew. Ew ew ew."
"That's just a tad bit obsessive," a third individual wrote regarding Odom's choice to make the doll look like his former wife.
"I’m actually mortified for Khloé right now," another person admitted.
While Kardashian moved on from Odom and welcomed two kids with now-ex Tristan Thompson, the Celebrity Big Brother alum has continued to talk about the reality star and their troubled romance.
In the 2023 documentary TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: S--, Drugs & Kardashians, he admitted, "Behind the scenes, I put her through s---. Like, s--- that y'all don't know. The s--- y'all know, what y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy."
"I'd have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time," he confessed of constantly cheating on Kardashian and having "full blown relationships" on the side.
Kardashian also had to deal with his drug addiction, as he called cocaine his "girlfriend."
In addition, Odom sparked controversy in 2022 when he found out that the Strong Looks Better Naked author was having a second child with Thompson, 33, despite his infidelity, as he told a reporter, "She could have hollered at me for that."
