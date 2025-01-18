or
'Timing Is Everything': Khloé Kardashian Teases Meeting With Estranged Ex-Husband Lamar Odom in 'The Kardashians' Season 6 Trailer

Split photo of Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom
Source: @khloelegend/Instagram; Hulu

Khloé Kardashian reunites with Lamar Odom in 'The Kardashians' Season 6.

Jan. 17 2025, Published 7:34 p.m. ET

A shadow from Khloé Kardashian's past will return on the next season of Hulu's The Kardashians.

In the exciting new trailer for Season 6 of the popular reality series, the mother-of-two cryptically remarks, "I honestly think timing is everything," before dropping a bombshell on her sister Kim.

Source: @khloelegend/Instagram; Hulu
"You guys are never gonna guess who I met with," she teases, followed by a clip of a man stepping out of a car.

Later in the trailer, Khloé's ex-husband Lamar Odom can be seen walking into a home carrying a huge bouquet of roses.

While Kim seems shocked and excited by the development as she squeals, "This is insane!" Khloé's mother, Kris Jenner, becomes emotional at the thought of revisiting her daughter's heartbreaking relationship.

"I'm devastated for my child," Kris says in a confessional. "This was the love of her life."

khloe kardashian meets ex lamar odom the kardashians season trailer
Source: @khloelegend/Instagram; Hulu

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian's divorce was finalized in 2016.

Khloé famously married the former pro basketball player in 2009, only a few days after they first met. Throughout their marriage, they starred in their own reality show and the mother-of-two even described herself as "obsessed" with Lamar in a "healthy way" during their best days.

However, their relationship fell apart in 2013 as rumors swirled about his heavy drug use and infidelity.

khloe kardashian meets ex lamar odom the kardashians season trailer
Source: @khloelegend/Instagram; Hulu

Khloé Kardashian admitted she didn't 'know this person anymore' in the trailer.

At one point in the trailer, Khloé admits, "I don't know this person anymore."

Another scene reveals the 40-year-old in the middle of a heated conversation as she appears to be discussing the downfall of her past marriage.

"It's the truth!" she exclaims. "The truth hurts one time. A lie hurts 7,000 times."

khloe kardashian meets ex lamar odom the kardashians season trailer
Source: @khloelegend/Instagram; Hulu

Khloé Kardashian was legally married to Lamar Odom for seven years.

As OK! previously reported, Lamar opened up about cheating on his ex-wife in a 2023 documentary.

"Behind the scenes, I put her through s---. Like, s--- that y'all don't know," he admitted. "The s--- y'all know, what y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy."

"I'd have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time. Your wife is Khloé Kardashian. You buggin’. Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?" he continued. "I do miss her and her family dearly. Even just to her family ... They had so much faith in me and gave me my own nickname 'Lammy.' I would do anything to make it up."

