Not Having It!Khloé Kardashian Snubs Tristan Thompson On Father's Day
It seems Khloé Kardashian didn't feel the need to praise her baby daddy on Father's Day after his latest cheating and paternity scandal was unveiled in the series finale of The Kardashians.
The reality star was noticeably silent via social media on the holiday honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, only posting a boomerang video of her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, 4, jumping on the trampoline with a friend — seemingly confirming that the NBA pro didn't spend the day with his tot.
And while her sister Kim Kardashian gave her ex and baby daddy, Kanye West, a shout out on Sunday, June 19, calling the rapper the "best dad to our babies," despite their tumultuous, public social media feud, Khloé seemed less inclined to do so given her ex's recent behavior.
As seen in the famous family's new Hulu series, Khloé revealed she and Tristan secretly reconciled last year before news broke that he cheated on her last March with Maralee Nichols while celebrating his 30th birthday, a scandal that made headlines in December 2021. The on-and-off couple was planning on moving in together and even discussed marriage right before Kim broke the jaw-dropping news of his latest scandal to Khloé.
Despite calling the situation "humiliating and embarrassing" for her in the finale, which was filmed in December, Khloé has since praised Tristan — who also shares 5-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig and baby boy Theo with Maralee — for being a good father to their daughter, a sentiment Maralee couldn't attest to.
During an interview on Dear Media's "Not Skinny Butt Not Fat" podcast in May, Khloé insisted Tristan may not be a "good partner" for her, but he's "still a good person" and a "great dad."
Aside from the father-of-three's clear downfalls, Khloé emphasized "there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I."
Meanwhile, Maralee can't say the same about Tristan's character after he declared in his January statement confirming Theo was his baby that he was looking forward to "amicably" raising their child. The Instagram model revealed one month later that he has done nothing to support their child nor try to meet the little boy, so it's no surprise he didn't receive a Father's Day tribute from Maralee either.