It seems Khloé Kardashian didn't feel the need to praise her baby daddy on Father's Day after his latest cheating and paternity scandal was unveiled in the series finale of The Kardashians.

The reality star was noticeably silent via social media on the holiday honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, only posting a boomerang video of her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, 4, jumping on the trampoline with a friend — seemingly confirming that the NBA pro didn't spend the day with his tot.