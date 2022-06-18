Confirmed Single!Khloé Kardashian Hits Back At Rumors She Has A Mysterious Basketball Player Beau
Single, but not ready to mingle! Khloé Kardashian spoke out about the rumors she may be seeing a mysterious new NBA star.
The whispers of romance were sparked after a text message was shared on a Kardashian fan page speculating the mom-of-one may have a new love interest on the horizon.
"Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will! 📸: @deuxmoi," the Instagram caption read.
Although fans were abuzz with the possibilities of who it could be, Khloé quickly swooped in to set the record straight in the comment section.
IN BAD TASTE? TRISTAN THOMPSON MAKES CAMEO APPEARANCE IN DRAKE'S POLYGAMY-THEMED MUSIC VIDEO, FUMING FANS REACT
"Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul," she confirmed on Saturday, June 18. "I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile. 😊🫶🏽🤸🏼♀️❤️."
This comes after The Kardashians season finale delved into Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols that dominated headlines last December. As OK! previously reported, fans dragged the hit Hulu show after a social media user found evidence allegedly proving the show staged the Kardashian family meeting about Khloé's cheating basketball star ex nearly two months after it happened.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN HOPES DAUGHTER TRUE CAN HAVE A 'LOVING RELATIONSHIP' WITH TRISTAN THOMPSON DESPITE HIS BETRAYALS: SOURCE
The Hulu series learned the hard way that it's difficult to get away with staging a scene when the main players are photographed by paparazzi nearly everyday when a viewer pointed out that Kourtney Kardashian's outfit, hair and nails were all identical to when she was spotted out and about in Malibu earlier this year.
A social media sleuth on Reddit wrote: "The family meeting was filmed January 31st based on Kourtney’s outfit, Khloé found out end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam, so the meeting was staged."