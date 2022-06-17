Khloé Kardashian Hopes Daughter True Can Have A 'Loving Relationship' With Tristan Thompson Despite His Betrayals: Source

"Khloé doesn’t trash talk Tristan in front of True. She does her best to shield her from all the negative stories about him," a source shared with Us Weekly. "At the end of the day, he’s still True’s father and she wants True to have a loving relationship with him."

That being said, the scandal did play out in front of the Hulu cameras, but it's something the Good American co-founder thought was necessary to air, as she strives to be honest and vulnerable with viewers.