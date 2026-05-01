Nancy Guthrie Search 'Remains Active' as Investigation Into Missing Mom's Disappearance Hits Concerning 3-Month Mark
May 1 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
It's now been three months since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her Arizona home — but local authorities are not letting up in their search.
On Friday, May 1, the sheriff's department leading the investigation into her alleged abduction told a news outlet the hunt "remains active and ongoing."
"Anyone with information related to the Nancy Guthrie case is encouraged to come forward," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Please contact 88-CRIME or the Fbi tip line at 1-800-225-5324."
Nancy was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, and investigators believe she was the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." Family members were the last to see her alive the night before.
Per the reported timeline of events, she was most likely abducted around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday when her pacemaker disconnected from her cellphone, which was left behind.
A masked suspect was captured on her front porch via a doorbell camera approximately 45 minutes earlier. The individual appeared to be tampering with the surveillance device.
Unverified Ransom Demands Have Been Made
When authorities arrived at the retiree's upscale Catalina Foothills home that afternoon, they found blood later confirmed to be hers just outside the front door.
Ransom notes demanding millions in Bitcoin were also sent to multiple media outlets early on, but their authenticity has not been confirmed. The family responded via pleading video posts to two messages that Savannah said she believes were legitimate.
The local sheriff in charge, Chris Nanos, has publicly said he thinks police know the motive of Nancy's alleged abductor, but declined to offer any more details, citing the "integrity of the investigation."
- Nancy Guthrie Case: Retired Homicide Sergeant Reveals How Police May Have Jeopardized Investigation From the Start
- 'We Continue to Believe': New Heartfelt Message From Savannah Guthrie to the Tucson Community
- Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Sheriff Confirms Officers Are 'Definitely Closer' to Solving Missing Mom's Disappearance
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The FBI Is Now Analyzing DNA Found at the Scene
It was recently revealed that "potentially critical" DNA evidence recovered at her home has been transferred to the FBI's lab for more advanced testing.
The DNA, said to be a hair sample, was previously sent to a Florida lab by the Pima County Sheriff's Department when it was first collected.
Following the update, investigative reporter Brian Entin wrote on X, "The hair sample from Nancy Guthrie's house could be significant and comes at a time when scientists are able to get DNA off of rootless hair. This was not possible until recently. The technology is advancing quickly."
Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Her Mom May No Longer Be Alive
Savannah, 54, notably admitted in February that Nancy "may already be gone" but announced the family is still offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to her "recovery."
"We will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home," she declared in an emotional video shared to Instagram on February 24.