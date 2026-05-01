TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Search 'Remains Active' as Investigation Into Missing Mom's Disappearance Hits Concerning 3-Month Mark Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram 'Today' co-host Savannah Guthrie's mom was allegedly taken from her home in the middle of the night on February 1. Allie Fasanella May 1 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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It's now been three months since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her Arizona home — but local authorities are not letting up in their search. On Friday, May 1, the sheriff's department leading the investigation into her alleged abduction told a news outlet the hunt "remains active and ongoing." "Anyone with information related to the Nancy Guthrie case is encouraged to come forward," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Please contact 88-CRIME or the Fbi tip line at 1-800-225-5324."

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Source: NBC FBI released security footage of a masked individual on her front porch around the time of her disappearance.

Nancy was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, and investigators believe she was the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." Family members were the last to see her alive the night before. Per the reported timeline of events, she was most likely abducted around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday when her pacemaker disconnected from her cellphone, which was left behind. A masked suspect was captured on her front porch via a doorbell camera approximately 45 minutes earlier. The individual appeared to be tampering with the surveillance device.

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Unverified Ransom Demands Have Been Made

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; MEGA The family reached out to the alleged kidnappers after ransom notes were received in the first week.

When authorities arrived at the retiree's upscale Catalina Foothills home that afternoon, they found blood later confirmed to be hers just outside the front door. Ransom notes demanding millions in Bitcoin were also sent to multiple media outlets early on, but their authenticity has not been confirmed. The family responded via pleading video posts to two messages that Savannah said she believes were legitimate. The local sheriff in charge, Chris Nanos, has publicly said he thinks police know the motive of Nancy's alleged abductor, but declined to offer any more details, citing the "integrity of the investigation."

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The FBI Is Now Analyzing DNA Found at the Scene

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The FBI is using advanced technology to examine DNA discovered at Nancy Guthrie's home.

It was recently revealed that "potentially critical" DNA evidence recovered at her home has been transferred to the FBI's lab for more advanced testing. The DNA, said to be a hair sample, was previously sent to a Florida lab by the Pima County Sheriff's Department when it was first collected. Following the update, investigative reporter Brian Entin wrote on X, "The hair sample from Nancy Guthrie's house could be significant and comes at a time when scientists are able to get DNA off of rootless hair. This was not possible until recently. The technology is advancing quickly."

Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Her Mom May No Longer Be Alive

Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook The Guthrie family is offering a substantial reward for Nancy's 'recovery.'