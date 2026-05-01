or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Crime Mysteries
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Nancy Guthrie Search 'Remains Active' as Investigation Into Missing Mom's Disappearance Hits Concerning 3-Month Mark

photo of nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

'Today' co-host Savannah Guthrie's mom was allegedly taken from her home in the middle of the night on February 1.

May 1 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

It's now been three months since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her Arizona home — but local authorities are not letting up in their search.

On Friday, May 1, the sheriff's department leading the investigation into her alleged abduction told a news outlet the hunt "remains active and ongoing."

"Anyone with information related to the Nancy Guthrie case is encouraged to come forward," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Please contact 88-CRIME or the Fbi tip line at 1-800-225-5324."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of FBI released security footage of a masked individual on her front porch around the time of her disappearance.
Source: NBC

FBI released security footage of a masked individual on her front porch around the time of her disappearance.

Nancy was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, and investigators believe she was the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." Family members were the last to see her alive the night before.

Per the reported timeline of events, she was most likely abducted around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday when her pacemaker disconnected from her cellphone, which was left behind.

A masked suspect was captured on her front porch via a doorbell camera approximately 45 minutes earlier. The individual appeared to be tampering with the surveillance device.

Article continues below advertisement

Unverified Ransom Demands Have Been Made

image of The family reached out to the alleged kidnappers after ransom notes were received in the first week.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; MEGA

The family reached out to the alleged kidnappers after ransom notes were received in the first week.

When authorities arrived at the retiree's upscale Catalina Foothills home that afternoon, they found blood later confirmed to be hers just outside the front door.

Ransom notes demanding millions in Bitcoin were also sent to multiple media outlets early on, but their authenticity has not been confirmed. The family responded via pleading video posts to two messages that Savannah said she believes were legitimate.

The local sheriff in charge, Chris Nanos, has publicly said he thinks police know the motive of Nancy's alleged abductor, but declined to offer any more details, citing the "integrity of the investigation."

MORE ON:
Crime Mysteries

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The FBI Is Now Analyzing DNA Found at the Scene

image of The FBI is using advanced technology to examine DNA discovered at Nancy Guthrie's home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The FBI is using advanced technology to examine DNA discovered at Nancy Guthrie's home.

It was recently revealed that "potentially critical" DNA evidence recovered at her home has been transferred to the FBI's lab for more advanced testing.

The DNA, said to be a hair sample, was previously sent to a Florida lab by the Pima County Sheriff's Department when it was first collected.

Following the update, investigative reporter Brian Entin wrote on X, "The hair sample from Nancy Guthrie's house could be significant and comes at a time when scientists are able to get DNA off of rootless hair. This was not possible until recently. The technology is advancing quickly."

Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Her Mom May No Longer Be Alive

image of The Guthrie family is offering a substantial reward for Nancy's 'recovery.'
Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook

The Guthrie family is offering a substantial reward for Nancy's 'recovery.'

Savannah, 54, notably admitted in February that Nancy "may already be gone" but announced the family is still offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to her "recovery."

"We will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home," she declared in an emotional video shared to Instagram on February 24.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.