'It's Like Negotiating With Iran': Former FBI Agent Sounds Off on Sender of Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes

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Whoever sent the ransom notes demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie's return has been unreliable from the start, according to an ex-FBI agent. Appearing on the Monday, April 20, episode of "Brian Entin Investigates," retired special agent Steve Moore remarked: "They would provide no proof of life. They didn't take Nancy's safety into consideration, according to physical evidence at the scene." "Everything they did was in bad faith. So it's like negotiating with Iran," he continued. "They can say they're going to do something, but we sure don't trust them to do anything because they've never demonstrated any bit of integrity or good faith in the investigation."

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega The Arizona retiree's blood was found at her home.

The 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie has been missing since February 1 and is believed to be the victim of a targeted kidnapping. The physical evidence Steve was likely alluding to was the blood found at Nancy's Tucson, Ariz., home that was confirmed to be hers. The FBI later released chilling surveillance footage of a masked man that appeared to be tampering with her doorbell camera around the time she went missing.

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'Reach Out to Us'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Purported ransom notes have been sent to various media outlets, including 'TMZ.'

In the first week of the investigation, Savannah and her two siblings addressed the alleged kidnappers in pleading video messages after ransom notes were received by multiple media outlets. In the first video released on Instagram three days after Nancy vanished, the NBC anchor said: "We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk." "However, we live in a world where voices and images and images are easily manipulated," she continued. "We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us."

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Source: NBC The authenticity of the ransom notes remains unclear.

The former agent also told the NewsNation reporter Brian that sending the ransom notes to media outlets, including a tabloid like TMZ, made them seem less serious. "They wanted the negotiations public," Steve declared, questioning the motive behind the move. Notably, two new emails demanding Bitcoin payments were received by TMZ on April 6, coincidentally the same day Savannah, 54, returned to Today after a two-month hiatus.

'I Tend to Believe Those Are Real'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The family is offering a substantial reward for Nancy Guthrie's 'recovery.'