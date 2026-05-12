Nancy Guthrie’s Neighbors Remain 'on Edge' 100 Days After Missing Mom's 'Horrific' Disappearance: Read the Letter

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Nancy Guthrie's alleged abduction continues to affect her Tucson, Ariz., neighborhood as the search for Today star Savannah Guthrie's mom hits the 100 day mark. In a newsletter published on Monday, May 11, President of the Catalina Foothills Association, Will Pew, shared her neighbors are still "feeling on edge" after the 84-year-old seemingly vanished into thin air on February 1.

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'Collective Shock'

"I write this message with a very heavy heart as our friend and neighbor, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing,” it read. “On behalf of the Catalina Foothills Association, I wish Nancy’s family and close friends love and support; our thoughts are with all of them." The statement continued, “While we share collective shock, sadness and disbelief, we have also been struck by the messages of caring and solidarity that the CFA has received from so many of you and at the outpouring of gestures of kindness and compassion, such as tying yellow ribbons on the street in front of your own homes." Will went on to acknowledge that those living "in close proximity" to Nancy's home are “particularly affected” by this “horrific event" and the overwhelming amount of outsiders it's brought to the area.

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'Respect the Privacy of Neighbors'

Source: 12News KPNX (Phoenix) Nancy Guthrie's blood was found at the scene.

“We have received numerous reports of behavior from non-residents that is disrespectful of neighbors and the surrounding area,” he explained. “Although leaving flowers, missives, and other items at Nancy’s house has been fueled by good intentions, due to javelinas, packrats, wind, and increasing temperatures, we encourage well-wishers to make a donation to World Vision (www.worldvision.org), an organization that Nancy loves, rather than continuing to leave items at Nancy’s house," he expressed. Will urged people to “respect the privacy of neighbors” moving forward and revealed the Catalina Foothills Association is exploring new ways to “improve neighborhood security.”

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Details of Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram A masked suspect was captured on surveillance footage around the time she disappeared.

Nancy was last seen alive on January 31 and is believed to be the victim of a targeted kidnapping. A masked suspect was captured on her front porch via a doorbell camera around the time she disappeared in the early morning hours of the next day. The individual appeared to be tampering with the surveillance device. When authorities arrived at the retiree's upscale desert home that afternoon, they found blood later confirmed to be hers outside.

Source: NBC A DNA sample collection from the home is undergoing testing.