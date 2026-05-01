Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law Tommaso Cioni Under Fire After Old Videos Surface: 'He Creeps Me Out'

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As Nancy Guthrie remains missing, internet sleuths continue to speculate that someone she knew was involved in her disappearance. One person who has come under intense public scrutiny since Today host Savannah Guthrie's mom vanished on February 1 is her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Despite being cleared as a suspect early on, social media reactions to old videos of him that surfaced this week prove some still find him suspicious.

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Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, shown here in a different light, in clips from May 2023 and August 2024, sourced from publicly available content. pic.twitter.com/n34LtV48hA — Shana Lee (@ShanaLeePNW) April 30, 2026 Source: @ShanaLeePNW/x Tommaso Cioni can be seen in old clips originally shared by the Basis Oro Valley school.

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Source: NewsNation/youtube Tommaso Cioni and his wife, Annie Guthrie (left), continue to face public scrutiny.

On Wednesday, April 29, an X account shared a video of clips from the Basis Oro Valley school's Instagram profile. "Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, shown here in a different light, in clips from May 2023 and August 2024, sourced from publicly available content," the user wrote. The first clip was captioned, "The king of pasta," and featured text that read: "Pov: You do project week with Mr Cioni." Sporting a red T-shirt and shorts, the teacher could be seen making ravioli. The second, depicting him doing lunges and jumping jacks read, "Practicing our break dancing before the next Olympics."

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Social Media Users Are Comparing Him to the Masked Suspect

Source: Annie Guthrie/Facebook; mega He dropped Nancy Guthrie off at her Arizona home hours before she is believed to have been taken.

While the post presumably aimed to humanize Tommaso, many expressed skepticism. "He creeps me" one person wrote, while another added, "He looks unapproachable and kinda mean." A third added, "This is weird. Just weird. He always looks mad." "The eyes..." another person said, seemingly suggesting Tommaso's are similar to those of the masked suspect captured on Nancy's front porch around the time she went missing.

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Source: mega; @savannahguthrie/instagram People have compared him to the masked suspect caught on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

"Same long lashes," someone else wrote — again, seemingly referring to the perp. Others pointed out that he appeared to be left-handed, which many believe the suspect may be, based on the security footage released by the FBI. "The perp is left handed, as is Cioni," one user noted. "He’s creepy! Left handed?" another chimed in. Meanwhile, some came to his defense, with one person writing, "It's insane to me he was ever a suspect in people's eyes."