Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True, 5, Have Fun Game Night at Home After Sister Kim Parties With Tristan Thompson: Photos
Girls' night in! On Sunday, July 23, Khloé Kardashian and daughter True, 5, spent some quality time together by playing board games.
The reality star shared photos on her Instagram Story, revealing they played Jenga and Connect Four. The tot, who at one point was seen dancing with their cat, was wearing purple and pink cat pajamas during their friendly competition.
The at-home fun comes just two nights after the mom-of-two's sister Kim Kardashian was spotted partying with True's father, Tristan Thompson, in Miami, Fla.
The SKIMS founder was in town to watch Lionel Messi's game with son Saint West, 7.
As OK! reported, the unexpected duo had dinner at Gekko and then headed to LIV nightclub, where they met up with a few other stars.
The sighting confused fans since Tristan, 32, has cheated on Khloé multiple times.
"Messy messy! I wouldn't even be speaking to this clown if it was my sister," one person wrote on Twitter of the situation.
"I think she's messing around with a basketball player, and Tristan is just the scapegoat," another fan theorized, guessing Kim, 42, was possibly romancing an athlete.
The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 39, has stated in the past that just because one of her family members hangs out with her baby daddy, it doesn't mean the co-parents have rekindled their romance.
"Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring," she said to a fan's theory in May after Kim attended Tristan's basketball game. "I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point. It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel."
"Some things are just as simple as they seem ... A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life," added Khloé.
The Revenge Body host also noted that she's allowing Tristan to be present in the lives of True and their son Tatum, who turns 1 on Friday, July 28.