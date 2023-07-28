Khloé Kardashian Feels 'Utterly Betrayed' After Sister Kylie Jenner Reunited With Ex-Best Friend Jordyn Woods: 'A Messed Up Situation'
Khloé Kardashian isn't happy with sister Kylie Jenner.
As OK! reported, the siblings cut ties with the latter's former best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019 after she kissed the Good American co-founder's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson — so when Jenner grabbed dinner with the model on July 15, it rubbed Kardashian the wrong way.
"Khloé feels utterly betrayed. She has no intention of ever seeing Jordyn again and will make sure her kids aren’t around Kylie if Jordyn is there," a source spilled to a magazine. "It’s just a messed up situation."
Some believed the Revenge Body host, 39, was sending a message about the outing when she posted a series of cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story the next day.
"Never blame anyone in your life," the first statement read. "The good people give you happiness. The bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson. The best people give you memories."
The second quote said, "It’s easy to judge. It’s more difficult to understand. Understanding requires compassion, patience and a willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods. Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow."
It's unclear what prompted the reunion, which marked the first time Woods and the makeup mogul, both 25, got together in over four years.
Despite the scandal, an insider said Jenner refused to ever "trash talk" Woods, as she never wished "her ill will."
On the other hand, Kardashian didn't hold back, even calling her out on Twitter after she admitting to kissing the NBA star, 32, in a 2019 interview, where she claimed it was just an innocent peck on the lips.
"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. "[By the way] You ARE the reason my family broke up!"
Kardashian wound up forgiving Thompson, but he cheated on her yet again while they were in the process of welcoming their second child via surrogacy. Even worse, the athlete's affair resulted in him fathering a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols.
The parents-of-two split, and though Kardashian insisted they're not romantically back together, she does allow him to be a constant presence in their children's lives.
