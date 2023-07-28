Khloé Kardashian Feels 'Utterly Betrayed' After Sister Kylie Jenner Reunited With Ex-Best Friend Jordyn Woods: 'A Messed Up Situation'

"Khloé feels utterly betrayed. She has no intention of ever seeing Jordyn again and will make sure her kids aren’t around Kylie if Jordyn is there," a source spilled to a magazine. "It’s just a messed up situation."

Some believed the Revenge Body host, 39, was sending a message about the outing when she posted a series of cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story the next day.

"Never blame anyone in your life," the first statement read. "The good people give you happiness. The bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson. The best people give you memories."