Khloé Kardashian Admits She Feels 'Less Connected' to Her Son Than Daughter After Surrogacy: 'This Is Not Easy'
Khloé Kardashian's mental health struggles continued to be revealed in the newest season of The Kardashians.
During the Season 3 premiere of the hit Hulu series on Thursday, May, 25, the mom-of-two opened up about the difficulties she had faced after choosing to use a surrogate for her son, now 9 months old, while opting to have her daughter, True Thompson, 5, through a natural pregnancy.
Khloé was having a deep conversation about mom life with her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick — whom the Good American founder views as a brother — when she started to detail the experience she had welcoming her second child.
"A surrogate process — Kim [Kardashian] knows — is very hard for me. It’s a mindf***. It is really the weirdest thing," she admitted.
Scott — who shares three kids with Kourtney — then asked Khloé if she feels "less connected" to her son after choosing surrogacy.
"Mmhmm," the blonde beauty confessed. "People do say it takes a minute to feel connected but Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy."
Kim used a surrogate to have her and her ex-husband Kanye West's two youngest children: daughter Chicago West, 5, and son Psalm, 4. She also shares her eldest daughter, North, 9, and son Saint, 7, with the rapper.
During the episode, Khloé reflected on the awful mental place she was in at the time her surrogate was carrying her child, as it was exposed that the father of both of her children, Tristan Thompson, had once-again cheated on her just weeks before the pregnancy began.
"I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy that I didn’t digest what was happening. So I think when I went to the hospital that was the first time it really registered. It has nothing to do with the baby," she explained.
Khloé continued: "I definitely was in a state of shock from my entire experience in general. I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and I take the baby and go to another room and you are separated."
"It felt like such a transactional experience because it is not about him. I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. But it doesn’t mean it is bad or good. It is just very different," she concluded.
Kim also expressed her viewpoint on the situation, stating, "she had a really hard time accepting the whole process. I do think that there is a difference when the baby is in your belly — it actually feels your real heart. Think about it. It touches your organs. There is no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that."
"People can connect in different ways and people can not connect," the SKIMS founder concluded.
While dealing with the difficulties of surrogacy, Khloé had another tough decision to make: What to name her baby!
"Naming a human is really hard," the loving mom said after revealing the adorable boy's name is Tatum.