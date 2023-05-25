Khloé Kardashian Admits She Feels 'Less Connected' to Her Son Than Daughter After Surrogacy: 'This Is Not Easy'

Khloé Kardashian's mental health struggles continued to be revealed in the newest season of The Kardashians.

During the Season 3 premiere of the hit Hulu series on Thursday, May, 25, the mom-of-two opened up about the difficulties she had faced after choosing to use a surrogate for her son, now 9 months old, while opting to have her daughter, True Thompson, 5, through a natural pregnancy.