Exes Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Attend Beyoncé's Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Khloé Kardashian and on-and-off ex Tristan Thompson were seen at the same party Saturday night.
Though the controversial coparents were both photographed at Beyoncé’s star-studded birthday bash in Bel Air, Calif., it's unclear whether Kardashian and Thompson arrived together or spent time one-on-one inside the A-list party.
The Kardashians star was clearly trying to hide her face with her shimmery bag as she exited the party while the cheating NBA player remained expressionless and hid his face under a pair of dark sunglasses.
Aside from the former flames, who recently welcomed their second baby, a little boy, via surrogate, partying it up with the "Break My Soul" songstress, Beyoncé's invite list included other famous faces like Jay-Z, Drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Offset, Kim Kardashian and Vanessa Bryant.
The exes' run-in over the weekend comes weeks after the two welcomed their second child, having conceived their bundle of joy back in November. The Good American cofounder and the athlete secretly reconciled last year and planned on moving in together but were once again hit with drama when Thompson's paternity scandal was exposed in December 2021.
Thompson hooked up with Maralee Nichols in March 2021 while he was still with Kardashian. It seems the father-of-four tried to keep his latest public cheating stint under wraps, going on to expand his family with the reality star while knowing he had another on the way with Nichols.
Nichols filed a paternity suit against Thompson last June, with Kardashian's ex filing his own the following month. After their baby boy, Theo, was born in December, Thompson demanded a paternity test.
He confirmed in January that he was in fact Theo's father and publicly apologized to Kardashian for all he has put her through. Following the betrayal, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called it quits with her baby daddy once more.
Despite not having spoken since the controversy, aside from their parenting duties, a rep for Kardashian confirmed in August that they are now a family-of-four.
The on-again, off-again ex couple already shares 4-year-old daughter True.