Sister Of The Year! Older Sibling True Thompson's Cutest Moments — Photos
True Thompson is officially a big sister! The famous offspring of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seemingly welcomed her baby brother to the family earlier this summer after her parents conceived the newest addition via surrogate in November 2021.
Though the baby news came as a surprise to many, as The Kardashians star's rep confirmed on August 5th that "True will have a sibling," Khloé has been very vocal about wanting to have more kids for a while now.
Khloé's quest to make True a big sister was even documented on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — even during one of her and Tristan's many splits.
"True's getting older and I feel like it's now time to have another kid," Khloé told Tristan in a February 2021 episode off KUWTK. "I'm gonna need you. We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs."
She added at the time: "I think I'm ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared."
Despite Khloé's desire, she faced several bumps in the road. Revealing she had "an 80-something percent chance" of miscarrying if she were to get pregnant again and undergoing IVF multiple times to no avail, the on-and-off flames sought out a surrogate.
At the time of conception, Khloé and Tristan were still together, as they secretly reconciled last summer. However, everything came crashing down in December 2021 when the NBA pro's paternity scandal made headlines, leading the reality star to throw in the towel once and for all.
Though it hasn't been smooth sailing for Khloé, she finally got what she wanted having welcomed a little boy to their family. And since welcoming True's little sibling, everything seems to be going better than ever for the mother-daughter duo.
"They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby," a source shared of the family. "True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister."
A second source said the toddler is eager to "be a 'mini mommy' to the baby," and isn't expressing any jealousy over the tot. "[Khloé] loves watching [True] and seeing her in this new role," the insider gushed. "She's in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling."
Scroll through the gallery below to see adorable photos of older sister True Thompson.
True threw up some peace signs for her famous mama as she posed in a fur coat and matching UGG slippers that popped with color.
Pretty in pink! Taking 'Barbiercore' to the next level, True shined in pink tank top tucked into a matching skirt, complimenting the look with stylish light pink crocs.
Too cute! Khloé gushed over her "happy sweet girl," who posed next to a jaw-dropping flower display featuring a purple cat, two days after it was revealed that their baby boy was born.
True is proving to be a fashionista in the making, rocking a stylish Gucci ensemble that consisted of a colorful jacket over a patterned dress she paired with the luxury fashion house's combat boots.
Sitting pretty! True enjoyed the good-life as she snacked on some chips and played on her iPad in her private jet.