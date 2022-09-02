Sister Of The Year! Older Sibling True Thompson's Cutest Moments — Photos

True Thompson is officially a big sister! The famous offspring of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seemingly welcomed her baby brother to the family earlier this summer after her parents conceived the newest addition via surrogate in November 2021.

Though the baby news came as a surprise to many, as The Kardashians star's rep confirmed on August 5th that "True will have a sibling," Khloé has been very vocal about wanting to have more kids for a while now.