Khloé Kardashian Shamed For Showing Off Toned Tummy In Sexy Bikini Snap On Day Queen Elizabeth II Died

By:

Sep. 9 2022, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

In bad taste? New mama-of-two Khloé Kardashian showed off her good looks on Thursday, September 8, posting a sexy bathing suit snap to Instagram.

Stunning in a Good American light blue bikini, The Kardashians star flaunted her toned abs and long legs as she soaked up the sun in what appeared to be her backyard. "A few weeks ago....." she captioned the pic.

And while she received praise for her sexy snap, many were left baffled that she would post a photo on the day Queen Elizabeth II passed away. "The queen just passed away. Go put your clothes back on," wrote one unimpressed social media user, as another added: "The queen Elizabeth passed away."

A third quipped: "The world is mourning the queen and she posts this ..... gotta love her."

Though Kardashian is often on the receiving end of backlash for her rumored photoshopping or untimely posts, she likely has been too busy soaking up every moment with the newest edition of her family to notice.

OK! reported the reality star and Tristan Thompson, who already share 4-year-old daughter True, conceived their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate in November 2021 after secretly reconciling. Despite the Good American cofounder appearing to get her happily ever after with her young family, her plans were disrupted by her cheating baby daddy's paternity scandal, which broke in December 2021.

The on-and-off couple welcomed their second child this summer but have remained tight lipped about his name.

Nevertheless, Kardashian addressed being a mom of two in a recent interview, in which she gushed: "Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

"I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting]," the blonde babe continued of motherhood. "It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously."

Kardashian's focus on her offspring certainly takes her mind off of her ex's latest betrayal after she found Thompson cheated on her in March 2021 and that the incident resulted in a baby boy named Theo, born weeks after she and the NBA pro conceived their own son.

