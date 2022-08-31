OK Magazine
'An Honor & A Gift': Khloé Kardashian Gushes Over Baby Boy With Tristan Thompson For The First Time

khloe pp
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram;mega
Aug. 30 2022, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian is breaking her silence about her and Tristan Thompson's baby boy ever since news first broke that they were welcoming their second child via surrogate.

"Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift," The Kardashians star, 38, said of the former couple's kids, daughter True, 4, and their little boy, in a new interview published Tuesday, August 30.

Source: OK!

"I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting]," she gushed. "It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously."

Kardashian also pointed out of parenthood, "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young."

khloe true
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Kardashian and Thompson, 31, conceived their second child, whose name has yet to be revealed to the public, via surrogate in November 2021, while the complicated pair was still together before the NBA pro's latest scandal plagued the coparents. As OK! reported, Thompson was exposed in December 2021 for cheating on Kardashian back in March of that year.

Not only did he prove to be unfaithful, yet again, to the reality star, but this time around, it resulted in a baby boy named Theo, who was born at the end of last year. After demanding a paternity test, Thompson confirmed in a January statement that he was the father and apologized to Kardashian for all he put her though.

tristan
Source: mega

And while Kardashian kept her expanding brood under wraps at the time of the scandal, news broke in July that the exes were expecting again.

As for how Kardashian and Thompson planned to navigate the challenging road ahead, the Good American cofounder will have "sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time," though the baby's father will be "present in their child’s life as much as he wants," said a source.

khloe
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

"Khloé isn’t worried whether or not Tristan decides to be there for his baby, because she has a village of support around her," continued the insider. "But Tristan has definitely taken an interest in being a very present father to his son and couldn’t be happier for the baby."

Elle conducted the interview with Kardashian.

