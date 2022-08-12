Tristan Thompson Leaves Fans Puzzled With Cryptic 'Don't Try Me' Message
Tristan Thompson seems to be sending a message, though it's unclear who it is directed at.
"I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same 🗣🗣👀," the pro athlete, 31, wrote on Instagram Thursday, August 11, alongside a photo of himself leaning against a wall and looking at the camera. "#DontTryMe."
The womanizer's cryptic post came one week after OK! reported he and Khloé Kardashian welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, via surrogate. The on-again, off-again couple already shares 4-year-old daughter True.
And while Thompson seems to be emphasizing he has gotten wiser, he hasn't changed his ways, as he and Kardashian's latest breakup was due to him once again cheating on her, but this time around, the betrayal resulted in the birth of a baby boy.
Thompson's trolls were quick to take to his comments section and call him out for his caption with one writing, "This is very toxic sir," and another adding, "yeah and you switch baby mamas too."
"You mean you switched woman," quipped another, with a fourth joking: "Buddy out here fumbling the same bag with Khloe over and over and over talkin bout “I got wiser."
Meanwhile, one month before Thompson's paternity scandal made headlines in December 2021, the same month Thompson's son with Maralee Nichols was born, he and the reality star conceived their own baby boy. (Thompson and Kardashian secretly reconciled last year and planned on moving in together before he was exposed for his cheating ways.)
Though Kardashian and Thompson are no longer together, the two will both be present in their son's life, or so the athlete has claimed. "[He's] excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy," said a source of the cheater, who has yet to meet his other son Theo.
"Even though Khloé will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants," added the source of the exes' custody agreement.
Another source noted that Thompson "is taking every chance Khloé gives him to bond with the baby," and that "he’s a very proud dad."
Despite being their for their daughter and newborn son, Thompson has apparently been trying to convince his baby mama that "she should forgive him and they should just be a happy little family like they planned." However, it will take a lot more than Thompson begging for a reconciliation to win the Revenge Body alum back after all he has put her through.
"Khloé is keeping very firm boundaries," the source revealed. "She’s very clear that she wants Tristan there for the kids and that’s it, end of story. And the good news is that he really has stepped up, he’s been spending a ton of time with True which is so good for her."
Since Kardashian and Thompson called it quits, she was rumored to be seeing a private equity investor she met through sister Kim Kardashian. However, not long after news of her brewing romance made its rounds, they already called it quits, with a source squealing that things simply "fizzled out."