Tristan Thompson and Mystery Woman Hug During Lunch Outing After Khloé Kardashian Insists They're Not Back Together
Does Tristan Thompson have a new lady in his life?
The athlete was seen out to lunch with a mystery woman and another man at Joey in Woodland Hills, Calif, on Wednesday, June 1.
As the group finished up their meal, the NBA star, 32, and the woman gave each other a squeeze, and they both flashed big smiles as they made their way back to their cars.
It's unclear if the outing was romantic or not, with the father-of-four was dressed down in a a blue sweat set and sneakers. His companion donned a beige oversized button-down shirt, half-sheer black leggings and black leather boots.
The get-together comes a few weeks after on-off ex Khloé Kardashian confirmed the two haven't rekindled their romance.
As OK! reported, fans thought Kim Kardashian's consistent attendance at Thompson's Los Angeles Lakers games was a hint the parents-of-two were getting back together, but the Strong Looks Better Naked author shut down the speculation.
"Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring," the Revenge Body host wrote in a social media comment. "I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point. It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel."
"Some things are just as simple as they seem ... A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life," she explained of her sister cheering on the basketball player.
Nonetheless, Khloé and her baby daddy are continuing to co-parent their two children, daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, who was born in August 2022 via surrogate.
In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder admitted welcoming her second child was "very hard" since she experienced a traditional pregnancy with her first child.
"It’s a mindf***. It is really the weirdest thing," she confessed. "People do say it takes a minute to feel connected, but Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy."
