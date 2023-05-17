Rob Kardashian Calls Sister Khloé and Daughter Dream 'My Loves' in Rare Public Comment
How dreamy!
On Tuesday, May 16, Rob Kardashian left a rare comment on sister Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram post, which included his daughter Dream Kardashian. The adorable snap of the auntie and niece showed the duo outside matching in black furry coats. Khloé wore smokey eye makeup as she made a duck face to the camera as the 6-year-old smiled wide.
"Dreamy Dream….. such a love 🤍," the mother-of-two captioned the selfie. In response, Dream’s father penned, "My loves 🥰💘😍💙💕."
Fans took to Khloé’s comments section to praise her for what a great aunt she is.
"One thing for sure two things for certain Khloé is showing up and showing out for her Dream. She loves all her nieces and nephews I’m sure but that Dream there… yea… she’s her titi Khloés aaaaall day," one person wrote, while another said, "Let’s all be honest Khloé is the only Kardashian that loves dream so much."
"Khlo i can only imagine you are a great Auntie. The love you share with us for Dream is undeniable and incredibly rare nowadays! Keep being another positive person in her life to look upon and no doubt she will soar💛," a third person gushed.
Others chose to bring up drama between the Kardashian clan and Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna, a.k.a. Angela White, saying, "When y’all going to start inviting the momma around? Khloé, you've always been the realest and most down-to-earth Kardashian. Make up with Miss Angela! Y’all all family at the end of the day," as another person chimed in, adding, "Do you guys, low-key, think she's testing Angela with her posts of Dream? Knowing how Angela has felt about all of the Kardashians..."
- Blac Chyna Will 'Always Have Respect' For Exes Rob Kardashian & Tyga: 'That’s All I Ask For'
- Blac Chyna Rocks Kim Kardashian T-Shirt Less Than A Year After Losing Defamation Lawsuit: 'I Wanted To Support'
- Khloé & Kourtney Kardashian Savagely Trolled For 'Sickening' Talk With Rob In Resurfaced Exchange: 'What The Actual F**k'
Rob welcomed his first and only child, Dream, with baby mama Angela, in 2016. The couple originally started dating in January of 2016 and were engaged and expecting by April of the same year. They officially split by December 2016. Since their breakup, the Kardashian’s have dealt with a series of lawsuits brought against them by Angela, causing tension amongst the brood.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, this post was not the first time Khloé has shown some love for her niece via Instagram.
Back in March, the Good American co-founder uploaded a photo of Dream and her daughter, True, 5, in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. The cousins were pictured in matching pink sweatsuits with "Cutest Clover" written on them as they wrapped their arms around each other.
"💚🌈🍀 my forever pot of Gold 💚🌈," the 38-year-old said.