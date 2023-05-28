Khloé Kardashian Slammed by Fans for 'Dirty' Tongue: It 'Should Be Pink Not White'
Khloé Kardashian needs a toothbrush!
On Thursday, May 25, the reality TV star uploaded some adorable selfies with daughter True and nieces Dream and North as they watched the new The Little Mermaid movie.
"The Little Mermaid ♥️🧜♀️🦀🐠👑♥️," Khloé captioned the snaps.
The public gushed over the family pictures, but one of the many photos particularly caught fans eyes as they pointed out how white the mother-of-two's tongue was.
"Khloe forgot to brush her tongue. mule take care," one person wrote in The Kardashians star's comments section, another wrote, "Clean your tongue Khloé.. it looks so dirty."
More fans noticed her unwashed mouth, saying, "Yuck Khloé your tounge is white!" and "Your tongue should be pink not white coated."
While the public slammed Khloé with comments alluding that she is unhygienic, one Redditt user tried to back up the Good American co-founder as they explained a white tongue is not always due to uncleanliness.
"I had a friend at school whose tongue always looked like this, so I looked it up back then. Literally a never-ending list of possibilities – many of them related to digestive tract," they said.
While some chose to focus on the negative, other people praised the famous sister for taking her family to such a fun event.
"Khloé, u are the BEST mommy, daughter, auntie, friend and the sweetest human being someone could ever have around ❤️ I love u with all my heart," a supporter shared, while another noted, "Khloé and babies😢😢😢.. she is just perfect with them always 😍😍😍."
Kim Kardashian even commented on the post, writing, "Omg I miss you guys!!!," then adding, "Thanks for holding it down."
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Khloé has been trolled by social media users lately. On May 7, she shared a selfie with her followers that people claimed looked nothing like her.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"My goodness how your face changes each day," one user said, while another wrote, "Every time I see a photo of her it takes me a minute to figure out who it is 😬😮."
"She has a different face every time I open up ig," a third claimed, while a fourth questioned, "Who is that?????"