Khloé & Rob Kardashian's Daughters Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In Adorable Matching Outfits: See The Festive Photos!
The holidays are always a family affair for the Kardashians!
A day after St. Patrick's day, Khloé Kardashian uploaded a few adorable photos of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, celebrating the festivties with brother Rob Kardashian's daughter, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian.
"💚🌈🍀 my forever pot of Gold 💚🌈☘️," the Good American co-founder captioned the snaps, which showed the tots clad in pink matching sweat sets that featured tops with the words "cutest clover" on them.
The girls also wore fun headgear and face paint as they held hands while walking down the street.
Fans and friends alike gushed over the sweet snaps, with one of Khloé's followers commenting, "The way true and dream are remind me of the way you and rob are 😍❤️."
Even Rob's ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon left a note, writing, "I can’t take it! Just too cute! They are both soooo beautiful 🌈 🍀."
It was just one day earlier that the Kardashians celebrated Rob's 36th birthday with countless social media tributes, though Khloé's was arguably the most touching.
"My wish for you is a thousand wishes and for them all to come true. That you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough. You’ve always been enough," she told her younger sibling. "My wish is that you feel what anyone feels when they are in your presence, complete bliss and respect! You make people feel safe and that they are home when they are around you. I pray you realize that WE are the lucky ones because we have you. My wish for you, I want you to be happy."
"Robert I couldn’t be prouder to say I am your sister. I couldn’t be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing," the Strong Looks Better naked author gushed. "Thank God that you and I both have the weirdest humor. I couldn’t be more blessed or excited that I have an entire lifetime with you! Genuinely you are one of the most loving, hysterical, gentle and majestic human beings I’ve ever known. Being your sister is an absolute privilege. I will forever protect you my beautifully brave brother."
Though the family posted a photo of his Lucky Charms-themed cake, Rob didn't appear in any new photos, as he's continuing to shun the spotlight.