Inside Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Reported Custody Agreement For Their Baby Boy
Despite the never-ending drama between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the exes appear to be on the same page when it comes to caring for their newborn son, who arrived via surrogate last week.
The duo also share 4-year-old daughter True.
According to a family insider, the pair "agreed" that the Good American co-founder, 38, will have "sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time."
However, the basketball player, 31, is adamant that he'll be a present dad. "[He's] excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy," shared the source. "Even though Khloé will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants."
A second source spilled that the athlete "is taking every chance Khloé gives him to bond with the baby," adding, "he’s a very proud dad."
"He has been trying his best to convince Khloé she should forgive him and they should just be a happy little family like they planned but Khloé is keeping very firm boundaries," continued the source. "She’s very clear that she wants Tristan there for the kids and that’s it, end of story. And the good news is that he really has stepped up, he’s been spending a ton of time with True which is so good for her."
In fact, the first insider claimed Thompson was watching their toddler when the surrogate gave birth.
"Tristan already has such a close bond with True and he loves seeing how excited she is to have become a big sister," explained the insider. "Khloé isn’t worried whether or not Tristan decides to be there for his baby, because she has a village of support around her. But Tristan has definitely taken an interest in being a very present father to his son and couldn’t be happier for the baby."
As OK! previously spilled, the on-off pair reconciled last year and decided to have a second child together, though at the time, Kardashian was unaware that Thompson had cheated on her and fathered a baby boy with a woman named Maralee Nichols.
After the reality star found out about his behavior, she ended their relationship, though their surrogate was already pregnant with their second child. They've yet to announce the name of their little boy.
Both sources talked to HollywoodLife.