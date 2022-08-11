Inside Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Reported Custody Agreement For Their Baby Boy

According to a family insider, the pair "agreed" that the Good American co-founder, 38, will have "sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time."

However, the basketball player, 31, is adamant that he'll be a present dad. "[He's] excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy," shared the source. "Even though Khloé will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants."