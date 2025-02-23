or
Khloé Kardashian Isn't 'Turning Her Back' on Scott Disick Despite Kourtney Split: 'He Treats Her Like a Sister'

Khloe Kardashian isn't 'turning her back' on Scott Disick despite him no longer being with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, a source said.

By:

Feb. 23 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian will always be in Scott Disick's corner — even if he is no longer with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The star is close with her sister's ex Scott Disick.

“As far as Khloé’s concerned, he’s been totally ride or die for her and she’s not going to turn her back on him just because Kourtney has moved on. She’s not trash talking Kourtney with Scott, or spilling her secrets … or at least she says she’s not,” said the source.

Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids with ex Scott Disick.

The Good American co-founder's friendship with Disick, 41, might be annoying the Lemme founder, 45, the source dished.

“But, of course, Kourtney suspects that and is bothered. The fact that Khloé chose Scott as her first podcast guest over her sister pretty much sums it all up,” the insider added. “Khloé doesn’t seem to see Kourtney’s side at all though and gets very defensive about her relationship with Scott when it comes up.”

Khloé Kardashian has always remained close with Scott Disick.

However, “Scott has been in Khloé’s life since she was in her early 20s. She says he’s family for her and always will be. He treats her like a sister, he’s always been super protective of her,” the insider explained.

Khloé Kardashian recently had Scott Disick on her podcast.

As OK! previously reported, the duo spoke about their friendly and flirty friendship on the mom-of-two's podcast, “Khloé In Wonder Land," which premiered in January.

"I don't think it has any truth [to it], so they just run with anything,” Scott said of rumors they hooked up. “Just like, 'Oh look at their relationship, they’re close,' boom. Let's just say something ridiculous. And then people with us, because we get along well, people are like, 'They're soulmates!' Like, bro, I have children with her sister. We're not soulmates."

"The fact that people think that is psychotic,” Scott elaborated. “But I guess if I was watching a show and I wanted it to be, you know, entertainment, I guess I would jump to those [conclusions] too."

Khloé added if they ever did get together, they would “be annihilated” for it.

“No one’s ever happy,” she quipped.

Life & Style spoke to the first source.

