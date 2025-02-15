Scott Disick Is 'Extremely Protective' of Khloé Kardashian: 'If Anyone Says a Word Against Her He’s Ready to Battle'

“Scott is extremely protective of Khloé,” the source revealed, “if anyone says a word against her he’s ready to do battle and he is also very flirtatious with her, whatever they have going on it’s very far from the typical relationship an ex-sister-and-brother-in-law have.”

The insider shared there are many times they’re “too close for comfort” and, while they might deny being attracted to one another, most people are not buying it, including Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner.

“Kris would never pressure them to get together,” the source continued, “but she’s openly made it known that if they ever want to give it a shot, they will have her full support.”