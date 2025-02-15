or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Scott Disick
OK LogoNEWS

Scott Disick Is 'Extremely Protective' of Khloé Kardashian: 'If Anyone Says a Word Against Her He’s Ready to Battle'

Composite photo of Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

According to a source, Scott Disick is 'extremely protective' of Scott Disick.

By:

Feb. 15 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Scott Disick may have children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, but an insider detailed he currently has sister Khloé Kardashian’s back.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian addressed rumors she hooked up with Scott Disick on her podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

“Scott is extremely protective of Khloé,” the source revealed, “if anyone says a word against her he’s ready to do battle and he is also very flirtatious with her, whatever they have going on it’s very far from the typical relationship an ex-sister-and-brother-in-law have.”

The insider shared there are many times they’re “too close for comfort” and, while they might deny being attracted to one another, most people are not buying it, including Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner.

“Kris would never pressure them to get together,” the source continued, “but she’s openly made it known that if they ever want to give it a shot, they will have her full support.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Scott Disick
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick has children with Kourtney Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the source confirmed she “flirts with Scott,” they said she has scoffed at the idea of a relationship with him.

On the first episode of her “Khloé In Wonder Land” podcast, which premiered in January, Khloé and Scott discussed long-standing rumors regarding the two of them being romantically involved. “F--- yeah,” Scott responded jokingly when the Strong Looks Better Naked author mentioned fans continue to ask if they’d ever hooked up, admitting they never have.

"I don't think it has any truth [to it], so they just run with anything,” Scott said. “Just like, 'Oh look at their relationship, they’re close,' boom. Let's just say something ridiculous. And then people with us, because we get along well, people are like, 'They're soulmates!' Like, bro, I have children with her sister. We're not soulmates."

MORE ON:
Scott Disick

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Scott Disick
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick has three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé said the stories about them are “nasty" and “wild.” "The fact that people think that is psychotic,” Scott elaborated. “But I guess if I was watching a show and I wanted it to be, you know, entertainment, I guess I would jump to those [conclusions] too."

Khloé added if they ever did get together, they would “be annihilated” for it. “No one’s ever happy,” she quipped.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian called the idea of her and Scott Disick dating 'disgusting.'

Scott went on to call the idea of dating Khloé “pretty crazy,” while she referred to it as “disgusting.”

As OK! reported, on the February 6 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé reunited with her ex-husband Lamar Odom. They met up so she could return stuff of his, as she had not seen him in nine years. She said she reunited with him to “close [that] chapter” of her life “for good.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.