Scott Disick Is 'Extremely Protective' of Khloé Kardashian: 'If Anyone Says a Word Against Her He’s Ready to Battle'
Scott Disick may have children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, but an insider detailed he currently has sister Khloé Kardashian’s back.
“Scott is extremely protective of Khloé,” the source revealed, “if anyone says a word against her he’s ready to do battle and he is also very flirtatious with her, whatever they have going on it’s very far from the typical relationship an ex-sister-and-brother-in-law have.”
The insider shared there are many times they’re “too close for comfort” and, while they might deny being attracted to one another, most people are not buying it, including Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner.
“Kris would never pressure them to get together,” the source continued, “but she’s openly made it known that if they ever want to give it a shot, they will have her full support.”
Although the source confirmed she “flirts with Scott,” they said she has scoffed at the idea of a relationship with him.
On the first episode of her “Khloé In Wonder Land” podcast, which premiered in January, Khloé and Scott discussed long-standing rumors regarding the two of them being romantically involved. “F--- yeah,” Scott responded jokingly when the Strong Looks Better Naked author mentioned fans continue to ask if they’d ever hooked up, admitting they never have.
"I don't think it has any truth [to it], so they just run with anything,” Scott said. “Just like, 'Oh look at their relationship, they’re close,' boom. Let's just say something ridiculous. And then people with us, because we get along well, people are like, 'They're soulmates!' Like, bro, I have children with her sister. We're not soulmates."
Khloé said the stories about them are “nasty" and “wild.” "The fact that people think that is psychotic,” Scott elaborated. “But I guess if I was watching a show and I wanted it to be, you know, entertainment, I guess I would jump to those [conclusions] too."
Khloé added if they ever did get together, they would “be annihilated” for it. “No one’s ever happy,” she quipped.
Scott went on to call the idea of dating Khloé “pretty crazy,” while she referred to it as “disgusting.”
As OK! reported, on the February 6 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé reunited with her ex-husband Lamar Odom. They met up so she could return stuff of his, as she had not seen him in nine years. She said she reunited with him to “close [that] chapter” of her life “for good.”