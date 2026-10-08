or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

After Khloé Kardashian's 4 Years Without Intimacy, Chris Appleton Offers to Sleep With Her and Break Celibacy

Image of Chris Appleton said he would be willing to help Khloé Kardashian out.
Source: MEGA

Chris Appleton said he would be willing to end Khloé Kardashian's dry spell.

Oct. 8 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian received a very intimate offer from her friend Chris Appleton.

During the Thursday, October 8, episode of the hit Hulu series The Kardashians, she revealed that the end of 2025 marked "four years" since she got into bed with anyone.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Am Still Not Sexually Active'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Khloé Kardashian has been celibate for 4 years.
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian has been celibate for 4 years.

The 42-year-old told cameras during a confessional, "Chris Appleton, he literally gets stunned every time he hears that I am still not sexually active. It’s crazy. He talks about this like I have leprosy.”

One of Kardashian's older sisters Kim Kardashian suggested she rekindle her connection with an ex, but only briefly, to break the dry spell.

Khloé replied, "My recycle list is such a gutter. No one wants me to recycle my list. They are the bottom of the barrel."

Article continues below advertisement

'Why Don’t You Sleep With Her Then?'

Image of Chris Appleton said he would be down to get into bed with Khloé Kardashian.
Source: MEGA: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Chris Appleton said he would be down to get into bed with Khloé Kardashian.

While listening to details surrounding Khloé’s intimate life, Chris, 43, admitted he was worried. In response, Kris Jenner, 70, quipped, "Why don’t you sleep with her then?" with Chris saying he would; however, Khloé didn't seem overly thrilled about the idea.

"My friends, they are all like, 'I will have s-- with you,'" she added. "That’s not what I am talking about."

Kim, 45, teased, "That is so nice of Chris to want to do that."

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'We Are Going Back to Square One'

Image of Back in 2025, Khloé Kardashian discussed Chris Appleton's obsession with her love life.
Source: MEGA

Back in 2025, Khloé Kardashian discussed Chris Appleton's obsession with her love life.

The hairstylist previously expressed his concerns about Khloé in a March 2025 episode of the series when he urged Kim and their friend group to "get Khloé laid."

"I just haven’t been intimate in quite a long time," the mom-of-two explained in a confessional at the time. "We are going back to square one — born again."

"You are obsessed with knowing that I haven’t had s--,” the star continued about his investment in her love life. "He loves that I haven’t had s-- in so many years. I can get someone to have s-- with me, I just don’t want to have s-- right now."

Khloé Kardashian Was Last Linked to Tristan Thompson

Image of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have two kids together.
Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have two kids together.

The reality star has been open about her past relationships, most notably her on-and-off romance with ex Tristan Thompson, 35, with whom she shares her two children, True, 8, and Tatum, 4.

Before their split, the former couple dated from 2016 to 2021, then calling it quits for good after his multiple cheating scandals.

"Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship. We get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side," she confessed in 2023. "What’s done is done, so why would I still be holding on to [past drama] for? I don’t need to punish him because I am not getting back together with him."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.