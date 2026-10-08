After Khloé Kardashian's 4 Years Without Intimacy, Chris Appleton Offers to Sleep With Her and Break Celibacy
Oct. 8 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET
Khloé Kardashian received a very intimate offer from her friend Chris Appleton.
During the Thursday, October 8, episode of the hit Hulu series The Kardashians, she revealed that the end of 2025 marked "four years" since she got into bed with anyone.
'I Am Still Not Sexually Active'
The 42-year-old told cameras during a confessional, "Chris Appleton, he literally gets stunned every time he hears that I am still not sexually active. It’s crazy. He talks about this like I have leprosy.”
One of Kardashian's older sisters Kim Kardashian suggested she rekindle her connection with an ex, but only briefly, to break the dry spell.
Khloé replied, "My recycle list is such a gutter. No one wants me to recycle my list. They are the bottom of the barrel."
'Why Don’t You Sleep With Her Then?'
While listening to details surrounding Khloé’s intimate life, Chris, 43, admitted he was worried. In response, Kris Jenner, 70, quipped, "Why don’t you sleep with her then?" with Chris saying he would; however, Khloé didn't seem overly thrilled about the idea.
"My friends, they are all like, 'I will have s-- with you,'" she added. "That’s not what I am talking about."
Kim, 45, teased, "That is so nice of Chris to want to do that."
- Khloé Kardashian Jokes She's a 'Born-Again' Virgin Since She Hasn't Been 'Intimate in Quite a Long Time': 'I Just Don't Want To'
- Khloé Kardashian Defends Not Having S-- in 3 Years After Tristan Thompson Split
- Jenna Bush Hager Shocked Khloé Kardashian Hasn't Been Intimate in 3 Years: 'What in the World?'
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'We Are Going Back to Square One'
The hairstylist previously expressed his concerns about Khloé in a March 2025 episode of the series when he urged Kim and their friend group to "get Khloé laid."
"I just haven’t been intimate in quite a long time," the mom-of-two explained in a confessional at the time. "We are going back to square one — born again."
"You are obsessed with knowing that I haven’t had s--,” the star continued about his investment in her love life. "He loves that I haven’t had s-- in so many years. I can get someone to have s-- with me, I just don’t want to have s-- right now."
Khloé Kardashian Was Last Linked to Tristan Thompson
The reality star has been open about her past relationships, most notably her on-and-off romance with ex Tristan Thompson, 35, with whom she shares her two children, True, 8, and Tatum, 4.
Before their split, the former couple dated from 2016 to 2021, then calling it quits for good after his multiple cheating scandals.
"Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship. We get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side," she confessed in 2023. "What’s done is done, so why would I still be holding on to [past drama] for? I don’t need to punish him because I am not getting back together with him."