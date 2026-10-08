REALITY TV NEWS After Khloé Kardashian's 4 Years Without Intimacy, Chris Appleton Offers to Sleep With Her and Break Celibacy Source: MEGA Chris Appleton said he would be willing to end Khloé Kardashian's dry spell. Olivia Callanan Oct. 8 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Khloé Kardashian received a very intimate offer from her friend Chris Appleton. During the Thursday, October 8, episode of the hit Hulu series The Kardashians, she revealed that the end of 2025 marked "four years" since she got into bed with anyone.

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'I Am Still Not Sexually Active'

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian has been celibate for 4 years.

The 42-year-old told cameras during a confessional, "Chris Appleton, he literally gets stunned every time he hears that I am still not sexually active. It’s crazy. He talks about this like I have leprosy.” One of Kardashian's older sisters Kim Kardashian suggested she rekindle her connection with an ex, but only briefly, to break the dry spell. Khloé replied, "My recycle list is such a gutter. No one wants me to recycle my list. They are the bottom of the barrel."

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'Why Don’t You Sleep With Her Then?'

Source: MEGA: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Chris Appleton said he would be down to get into bed with Khloé Kardashian.

While listening to details surrounding Khloé’s intimate life, Chris, 43, admitted he was worried. In response, Kris Jenner, 70, quipped, "Why don’t you sleep with her then?" with Chris saying he would; however, Khloé didn't seem overly thrilled about the idea. "My friends, they are all like, 'I will have s-- with you,'" she added. "That’s not what I am talking about." Kim, 45, teased, "That is so nice of Chris to want to do that."

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'We Are Going Back to Square One'

Source: MEGA Back in 2025, Khloé Kardashian discussed Chris Appleton's obsession with her love life.

The hairstylist previously expressed his concerns about Khloé in a March 2025 episode of the series when he urged Kim and their friend group to "get Khloé laid." "I just haven’t been intimate in quite a long time," the mom-of-two explained in a confessional at the time. "We are going back to square one — born again." "You are obsessed with knowing that I haven’t had s--,” the star continued about his investment in her love life. "He loves that I haven’t had s-- in so many years. I can get someone to have s-- with me, I just don’t want to have s-- right now."

Khloé Kardashian Was Last Linked to Tristan Thompson

Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have two kids together.