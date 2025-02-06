Single Khloé Kardashian Says She Works Out 'to Get Laid': 'Someone's Gonna See This Naked One Day'

Khloe Kardashian admitted on her podcast that she works out with the goal of 'getting laid.'

On the February 5 episode of her podcast, “Khloé in Wonder Land,” the reality star admitted she stays fit with one particular goal in mind: s--.

During the conversation, she referenced a quote from her guest, celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who once said, “I don’t dress or work out so people will take a picture of me, I do it because I hope I’m going to get laid.”

Although Wasser couldn’t remember saying it, Kardashian was quick to jump on the sentiment.