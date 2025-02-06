or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Single Khloé Kardashian Says She Works Out 'to Get Laid': 'Someone's Gonna See This Naked One Day'

khloe jenner workout podcast interview
Source: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian admitted on her podcast that she works out with the goal of 'getting laid.'

By:

Feb. 6 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Khloé Kardashian isn’t sugarcoating her reason for hitting the gym!

On the February 5 episode of her podcast, “Khloé in Wonder Land,” the reality star admitted she stays fit with one particular goal in mind: s--.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe jenner workout reason
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian revealed the real reason she hits the gym.

Article continues below advertisement

During the conversation, she referenced a quote from her guest, celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who once said, “I don’t dress or work out so people will take a picture of me, I do it because I hope I’m going to get laid.”

Although Wasser couldn’t remember saying it, Kardashian was quick to jump on the sentiment.

Article continues below advertisement

“I definitely don’t dress or work out to get a picture taken of me,” Wasser said, as the host responded, “So let’s do it to get laid.”

Article continues below advertisement

Keeping it real, the reality star doubled down on her outlook.

“Listen, I work out to get laid,” Kardashian admitted. “I’m like, ‘Someone’s gonna see this naked one day,’ and it has to look good. … one day.”

Article continues below advertisement
khloe jenner workout
Source: MEGA

The reality star is the host of the 'Khloé in Wonder Land' podcast.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The conversation then turned to a new trend where people snap nude photos of themselves to look back on when they’re older — proof they were “hot” back in the day — something her mom, Kris Jenner, is on board with.

“[Mom] tells me that,” the Good American co-founder shared. “I’m like, ‘Are you okay? Can you stop?’”

But Kardashian added that her mother always insists, saying, “You’re never gonna look as good as you do now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Wasser chimed in with a joke: “Well, tell Kris I’m wearing the bikini. I’m not getting laid, but I’m still wearing a bikini.”

Kardashian laughed, saying, “Neither am I, but we’re going to wear that bikini. Just say a prayer.”

Article continues below advertisement
khloe jenner
Source: MEGA

The businesswoman shares two kids with ex Tristan Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the former Revenge Body host, who had an on-again, off-again relationship with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson before they finally split in 2021, has dropped a few pounds in recent years and has been adamant that exercise and healthy eating are the only factors behind her transformation.

"When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it cause I tried any other thing," she admitted in a past interview.

"I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works, and that's a lifestyle change. So I really want to encourage healthiness, and not about the number on a scale," she explained. "I just think people should be active. I don't really care what your size is. You should just be healthy and stronger for yourself."

Article continues below advertisement
khloe jenner podcast
Source: MEGA

'The Kardashians' star admitted that working out makes her 'happy.'

Kardashian also shared that working out has had a positive impact on her mental health.

"Working out is something that makes me happy," she gushed."To do something that is this authentic to me, something that I genuinely love, makes my heart so happy."

Before her weight-loss journey, she felt limited by her clothing options due to her size, which inspired her to launch her size-inclusive denim brand, Good American.

The line has been a massive hit and has since expanded into swimwear, athleisure and more.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.