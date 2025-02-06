Single Khloé Kardashian Says She Works Out 'to Get Laid': 'Someone's Gonna See This Naked One Day'
Khloé Kardashian isn’t sugarcoating her reason for hitting the gym!
On the February 5 episode of her podcast, “Khloé in Wonder Land,” the reality star admitted she stays fit with one particular goal in mind: s--.
During the conversation, she referenced a quote from her guest, celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who once said, “I don’t dress or work out so people will take a picture of me, I do it because I hope I’m going to get laid.”
Although Wasser couldn’t remember saying it, Kardashian was quick to jump on the sentiment.
“I definitely don’t dress or work out to get a picture taken of me,” Wasser said, as the host responded, “So let’s do it to get laid.”
Keeping it real, the reality star doubled down on her outlook.
“Listen, I work out to get laid,” Kardashian admitted. “I’m like, ‘Someone’s gonna see this naked one day,’ and it has to look good. … one day.”
The conversation then turned to a new trend where people snap nude photos of themselves to look back on when they’re older — proof they were “hot” back in the day — something her mom, Kris Jenner, is on board with.
“[Mom] tells me that,” the Good American co-founder shared. “I’m like, ‘Are you okay? Can you stop?’”
But Kardashian added that her mother always insists, saying, “You’re never gonna look as good as you do now.”
Wasser chimed in with a joke: “Well, tell Kris I’m wearing the bikini. I’m not getting laid, but I’m still wearing a bikini.”
Kardashian laughed, saying, “Neither am I, but we’re going to wear that bikini. Just say a prayer.”
As OK! previously reported, the former Revenge Body host, who had an on-again, off-again relationship with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson before they finally split in 2021, has dropped a few pounds in recent years and has been adamant that exercise and healthy eating are the only factors behind her transformation.
"When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it cause I tried any other thing," she admitted in a past interview.
"I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works, and that's a lifestyle change. So I really want to encourage healthiness, and not about the number on a scale," she explained. "I just think people should be active. I don't really care what your size is. You should just be healthy and stronger for yourself."
Kardashian also shared that working out has had a positive impact on her mental health.
"Working out is something that makes me happy," she gushed."To do something that is this authentic to me, something that I genuinely love, makes my heart so happy."
Before her weight-loss journey, she felt limited by her clothing options due to her size, which inspired her to launch her size-inclusive denim brand, Good American.
The line has been a massive hit and has since expanded into swimwear, athleisure and more.