Kid Cudi Admits Cassie Ventura 'Played' Him as He Testifies in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trafficking Trial

The "Day 'n' Nite" rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, testified about his former relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura — who spoke under oath last week about the alleged violent abuse she experienced while dating Combs.

During cross-examination, Cudi admitted when his romance with the "Long Way 2 Go" singer ended, he and Ventura "just stopped talking" after being in contact almost every single day for roughly one year.

"She played you, right?" defense attorney Brian Steel asked, as Cudi confirmed: "Yes."

At one point during his testimony, Cudi confessed: "I was upset to find that she had kind of went back to him."