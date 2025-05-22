Kid Cudi Admits Cassie Ventura 'Played' Him as He Testifies in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trafficking Trial
Kid Cudi took the witness stand on Thursday, May 22, amid Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing trafficking trial.
The "Day 'n' Nite" rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, testified about his former relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura — who spoke under oath last week about the alleged violent abuse she experienced while dating Combs.
Kid Cudi Felt 'Played' and 'Upset' by Cassie Ventura Split
During cross-examination, Cudi admitted when his romance with the "Long Way 2 Go" singer ended, he and Ventura "just stopped talking" after being in contact almost every single day for roughly one year.
"She played you, right?" defense attorney Brian Steel asked, as Cudi confirmed: "Yes."
At one point during his testimony, Cudi confessed: "I was upset to find that she had kind of went back to him."
Kid Cudi Addresses 2012 Car Fire
While on the stand, Cudi was questioned about an incident in 2012 in which his Porsche caught on fire.
"Looks like the top of my Porsche was cut open, and that's where the Molotov cocktail was put in," he said as the jury reviewed photo evidence of his torched vehicle.
Cudi claimed Combs had "something to do with it," alleging it was a result of the "I Need a Girl" rapper's anger about Ventura's romance with the "Pursuit of Happiness" hitmaker.
The situation caused Cudi to want to meet with the music mogul.
Kid Cudi Recalls Meeting With Sean 'Diddy' Combs
"I reached out to Sean Combs after my car caught fire and told him we needed to finally meet up and talk," he recalled.
When arriving at the meeting, "Sean Combs was standing there, staring out the window with his hands behind his back, like a Marvel supervillain," Cudi detailed. "He had been wanting to talk to me, so after the fire, I was like, this is getting out of hand, I need to talk to him."
Combs denied having anything to do with Cudi's car fire, though he later "apologized for everything" when the pair crossed paths again at Soho House in 2015.
After Combs said sorry for all that went down years prior, Cudi said he "found peace" with the situation.
Kid Cudi and Cassie Ventura Explain Romance to Sean 'Diddy' Combs
During their in-person meeting in 2012, Cudi said he and Combs "discussed pretty much the whole story about how me and Cassie first started to date to what it was to how it ended."
Ventura eventually arrived at the meeting, with Cudi noting: "She explained we fell in love and things just happened."
Cudi and the "Me & U" singer first met around 2008 and dated three years later.
When their relationship started around 2011, Cudi said he was told "she and Sean Combs had some problems and they weren’t dating anymore.
The Entergalactic actor testified that Ventura confided in him about Combs' alleged physical abuse toward her, but that she never informed him about the sexual abuse she reportedly endured.