Kid Cudi Says It Will 'Take A Miracle' To Fix Relationship With Ex-Friend Kanye West

“Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some sh** about you?” Cudi said of the Yeezy designer's very public posting of anti-Cudi images to his Instagram page. “And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That sh** pissed me off."

The two chart toppers have collaborated on tracks like "No Mistakes" and "Guilt Trip" over the past decade. However, the days of working on music together seem to be over for good. "That he had the power to f**k with me that week," he continued. "That he used his power to f**k with me. That pissed me off. You f***ing with my mental health now, bro.”