Kid Cudi Says It Will 'Take A Miracle' To Fix Relationship With Ex-Friend Kanye West
Kid Cudi is not holding back when it comes to his thoughts on Kanye West. The "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper and the "Donda" artist had a very public falling out after West removed Cudi’s contributions from his Donda 2 album.
“I’ve been on every one of that man’s albums," the record producer explained of West during a recent interview. "He’s only been on two of mine. That should tell you something. And don’t think I didn’t ask.”
“Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some sh** about you?” Cudi said of the Yeezy designer's very public posting of anti-Cudi images to his Instagram page. “And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That sh** pissed me off."
The two chart toppers have collaborated on tracks like "No Mistakes" and "Guilt Trip" over the past decade. However, the days of working on music together seem to be over for good. "That he had the power to f**k with me that week," he continued. "That he used his power to f**k with me. That pissed me off. You f***ing with my mental health now, bro.”
“I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some f***ed-up shit. And then they turn around and forgive him. And there’s no repercussions. You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over," Cudi continued after Ye's falling out with John Legend.
(As OK! reported, the EGOT winner admitted their long personal and professional relationship could not withstand West's run for office and support of Donald Trump.)
“With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed,” the musician noted. “That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherf**king miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”