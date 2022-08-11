Kanye West Steps Out For The First Time Since Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Split
Kanye West has been spotted out and about after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson called it quits. The "Heartless" rapper appeared in good spirits while stepping out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 11, following the drama with his ex-wife and her now ex-boyfriend.
In photos seen here, West rocked a sleeveless black hoodie worn over a camouflage long-sleeve shirt, which he paired with grey denim pants and a ball cap for his day off. The Yeezy designer also wore a pair of sturdy black boots to complete the laid back look.
KIM KARDASHIAN 'VERY SUPPORTIVE' OF EX PETE DAVIDSON SEEKING TRAUMA THERAPY AFTER KANYE WEST'S LATEST NASTY POST
Following Kardashian's split with the Saturday Night Live alum, West took to Instagram to share his controversial take on the split. “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28," the fashion designer doctored a New York Times front page to say.
As OK! previously reported, the SKIMS founder was fuming over the outrageous cartoon and has now vowed to never rekindle with her former husband.
"Kim won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t," the insider revealed. Kardashian "has been vigorously defending Pete," the insider emphasized she will "never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects." West did ultimately end up taking the post down days later.
KIM KARDASHIAN GIVES THE FINGER TO PHOTOGRAPHERS AFTER OUTING WITH DAUGHTER NORTH WEST
Following the Grammy Award winners taunting of Davidson, the stand up comic has put himself into therapy to take care mental health. “Kim was very supportive of Pete going to therapy,” an insider explained.
“Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things — now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that," the source said.
"Getting death threats from [Kanye’s] fans and all the negative attention online doesn’t feel good for the average person — add someone who’s struggled with mental illness, and it’s even worse," the insider noted.
Daily Mail was the first to share the photos of Kanye West.