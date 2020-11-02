Rapper Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account.

While we “Can’t Say” the exact reason the 29-year-old deleted his page, fans are speculating he was either bullied off by Instagram trolls for his latest post or made the move as a precursor for his latest album release.

Scott — who also goes by the name Cactus Jack — revealed the name of his fourth album Utopia while celebrating the two year anniversary of his platinum-selling album Astroworld in August. “Happy Astroversary a 2 year ride that’s still one of my favorites!!!” he wrote via Twitter. “Album means so much to me!! To every one that bumps and rages to that soundtrack I love you.”

He added: “Let’s keep the ride going see you in Utopia.” Many artists delete their social media accounts in preparation for a surprise album release, leading fans to speculate this may be a publicity stunt for the rapper’s new tunes.

However, most fans believe he deleted the account after being trolled for his batman Halloween costume on Saturday, October 31. Rather than the traditional black Batman suit, the “Highest In The Room” rapper opted for a dark brown suit. The father of one put on a production for the spooky holiday as he showed off his own batman lair with a Louis Vuitton steamer trunk.

“They saying Travis Scott dressed up as a cockroach,” one user wrote followed by crying emojis. “Travis Scott tryna look like Batman this Halloween, but he built more like the Flea,” another added. Scott deleted his Instagram account soon after he posted his costume, which was highly mocked.

Travis Scott tryna look like Batman this Halloween, but he built more like the Flea pic.twitter.com/wDYUujGPvH — Jose Saenz (@3315Saenz) November 1, 2020

Twitter users later responded to Scott’s reason for deactivation. One user wrote it was “because of the nasty comments about his Batman costume and also racist comments,” while another wrote: “Y’all really bullied Travis Scott off Instagram?”

Travis Scott deleted his Instagram after fans clowned his Batman costume pic.twitter.com/3QRwmSgi24 — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 1, 2020

Besides creating the widely-bashed Batman costume, Scott — who shares 2-year-old Stormi Webster with Kylie Jenner — is also very busy with new business ventures. In September, McDonald’s revealed a multi-level sponsorship deal with Scott, which involves menu items, fashion and support for charitable organizations.

Scott is also currently being sued for allegedly ripping off a video game joystick design for his own Cactus Jack-branded merchandise. The court papers claim he copied copyright-protected photos of KontrolFreek’s products to sell as his own merch when Scott appeared in the video game Fortnite.

Fortnite hosted the “Stargazing” rapper’s latest “musical journey” between April 23-25; he released his latest collab at the time with Kid Cudi, “The Scotts.” The “Astronomical” show broke Fortnite‘s streaming records of over 12.3M concurrent players who participated in the concert event.

Scott also recently released his new single “The Plan,” which will appear in Christopher Nolan‘s new film Tenet. At the end of the summer, the rapper revealed he’s working on a full joint album with Cudi after the two worked together on “The Scotts” earlier this year. Scott most recently released “Franchise (Remix),” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A., in September.