7 Kids & Counting: Everything Nick Cannon Has Said About His Unconventional Family Life

"Every single time… because it's a miracle, it's God working," he dished to PEOPLE. "You just stay in prayer, you stay in agreement with your partner to just make sure everything is a blessing and operates in the proper way. So just stay prayed up."

Aside from the aforementioned twins, the Masked Singer host also shares 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, as well as 11-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. (His seventh child and first with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, died from brain cancer last year.)