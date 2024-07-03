OK Magazine
'We Walked Away From the Bad': Kim DePaola Dishes on Rekindled Friendship With 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice

kim d teresa exclusive
Source: @kimdposche/Instagram
By:

Jul. 3 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey were shocked when they saw Teresa Giudice had reunited with Kim DePaola. While the pair were friends years ago on the show, they had a bad falling out and, last fans had seen on the show, they were at war.

Now, DePaola has exclusively revealed to OK! how their reunion came to be and dished on the pair’s rekindled friendship.

matts square template
Source: @kimdposche/Instagram

Kim DePaola shared that her and Teresa Giudice are friends again.

“I think there was a lot of misunderstandings back in the day and there was a lot of jealousy and there was a lot of fear,” DePaola began with dishing on what went south between her and Giudice. “Some of the cast (i.e. Teresa’s brother and sister-in-law) thought I was a threat because I didn’t have any fear. I was a major Teresa friend, and once Teresa made up with her brother and sister-in-law — which I felt was fake from the very beginning— once that happened, there was no use for me."

matts square template
Source: @kimdposche/Instagram

Kim DePaola has been a longtime staple on Bravo.

“So I had heard through the grapevine that Teresa had said, ‘I don’t need Kim D anymore,’” DePaola continued. “Jacquline Laurita had heard that, too. Teresa had also had said it doesn’t make me look good.” “Teresa sees things a different way,” DePaola shared on Giudice’s recollection of what went wrong between the former dynamic duo. “We’ve spoken about it. We’re good with it. She understands where I was coming from. I understand where she was coming from.”

matts square template
Source: @kimdposche/Instagram

Kim DePaola shared that her and Teresa Giudice decided to let the past go.

MORE ON:
Kim D
“We actually just walked away from all of the bad things that were said about each other,” DePaola added. “We don’t even care about that. It made good TV and we’re good. Teresa and I talk all the time.” DePaola also discussed with OK! where things stand with her and Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, who DePaola never really got along with on the show.

“I saw Melissa at a restaurant,” DePaola dished, “and I got a text from her the next day because I didn’t say hello. I walked past her. I wasn’t mean, I just smiled. And she goes, ‘I understand you have a job with your podcast. I wish we could just put our things aside.'"

matts square template
Source: @kimdposche/Instagram

Kim DePaola shared that she has no problem with Melissa Gorga.

“I have no problem with that,” DePaola elaborated, “but I talk the truth. I haven’t really been bashing Melissa at all, but her husband, I mean, man, I cannot condone a lot of his actions. I just can’t. She usually sides with him. If I saw her today or tomorrow I would say hello. I don’t know if she would say hello back.” DePaola recently released her memoir, My Life With The Big Boys, which shares behind the scenes information on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It is available to purchase signed from her website.

