Melissa Gorga and Husband Joe 'Work Hard' at Their Marriage: 'We Like and Love Each Other'
Melissa Gorga knows it's not easy to make a marriage work, but she's determined to do so.
Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, exclusively chatted with OK! at the opening party of Boston's hottest new restaurant, located inside the Encore Hotel and Casino, Seamark Seafood and Cocktails, to reveal how they make their marriage work with such busy schedules, what it takes to be successful entrepreneurs and if the Envy owner will ever be releasing more pop hits in the future.
"We travel together most of the time," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum says of keeping it spicy with her spouse while on the go for work. "For instance, tonight, if they call me in, I bring Joe with me or vice versa. When he has events, I go with him. So that's kind of how we spend time together, even though we're working."
"We have a gorgeous hotel room upstairs," she noted of the lavish rooms at the hotel, where Emily Ratajkowski was also spotted at the event. "There's restaurants everywhere. There's wine around. So, we have a little date night tonight."
"We like and love each other," Joe revealed of their dynamic. "It's family values, how we raise our children and how hard we work. We work very hard. You have to work hard in life and never take it easy. Always stay humble and keep going because you don't know when God could take it away from you."
The power couple's schedule has been busier than ever as they gear up for the upcoming season of RHONJ. However, Melissa has also been laser-focused on expanding Envy boutique. "We just opened the second one in Huntington, N.Y., which is so exciting. I'm very hands-on, and I handpick everything there. I keep it fresh. Customer service is huge to me, and I keep my customers happy," the Bravo star revealed.
"I can't even lie to anyone and act like, 'Oh my god. I got so lucky!' I worked my a-- off with Envy," the mother-of-three spilled.
"She puts the time in," Joe said adoringly of his wife's business savvy. "She works."
Unfortunately for Bravo fans, Melissa will most likely not be giving any follow-up tunes to her beloved classic dance single from over a decade ago, called "On Display."
"Everyone always asks me that, but I'm going to say no," she replied. "But we'll see what happens."