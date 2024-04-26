Melissa Gorga and Husband Joe 'Work Hard' at Their Marriage: 'We Like and Love Each Other'

Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, exclusively chatted with OK! at the opening party of Boston's hottest new restaurant, located inside the Encore Hotel and Casino, Seamark Seafood and Cocktails, to reveal how they make their marriage work with such busy schedules, what it takes to be successful entrepreneurs and if the Envy owner will ever be releasing more pop hits in the future.

"We travel together most of the time," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum says of keeping it spicy with her spouse while on the go for work. "For instance, tonight, if they call me in, I bring Joe with me or vice versa. When he has events, I go with him. So that's kind of how we spend time together, even though we're working."