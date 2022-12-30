Kim Kardashian Insists She Doesn't Have Have Her Hair & Makeup Done 'To Film My TV Show' — But Has 'Tried Ever Laser' Out There
Kim Kardashian insisted she doesn't need to be all dolled up to be in front of the camera.
"I love the process when I'm out but for my daily stuff I don't care. I don't care if I'm not in make-up, I don't care. Like I don't have to have my hair and make-up done to film my [TV] show," the 42-year-old told Gwyneth Paltrow on "the goop podcast."
Since the reality star, who shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West, created her own skincare line, SKKN BY KIM, she shared her knowledge about the process.
"I thought that I have learned so much in my journey and I have had the best facialists, the best aesthetician, tried every laser," she said. "I've tried everything … and I wanted to bottle that up and take everything that I've learned and work with my favorite aesthetician ... and develop products that are the next level."
The brunette beauty also divulged why she wanted to start her latest venture, despite being a busy Hollywood star.
"I love a fresh start, I love launching a brand … it is so much work ... I wanted to bring — especially launching and starting with skincare," she stated. "I loved taking my time in launching this nine-step system. I do it every morning and evening. When you do it and see how much your skin is glowing [you don't feel like wearing as much make-up]."
Kardashian also dished if she would remarry or have more kids in the future if she found the right person.
"I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation," the Hulu star said. "I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision. … So whatever’s meant to be will be."