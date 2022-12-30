Kim Kardashian Insists She Doesn't Have Have Her Hair & Makeup Done 'To Film My TV Show' — But Has 'Tried Ever Laser' Out There

Kim Kardashian insisted she doesn't need to be all dolled up to be in front of the camera.

"I love the process when I'm out but for my daily stuff I don't care. I don't care if I'm not in make-up, I don't care. Like I don't have to have my hair and make-up done to film my [TV] show," the 42-year-old told Gwyneth Paltrow on "the goop podcast."