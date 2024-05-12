Kim Kardashian Goes All Out for Son Psalm's 'Ghostbusters'-Themed 5th Birthday Party: Photos
Another Kardashian extravaganza!
On Saturday, May 11, Kim Kardashian showed off son Psalm’s 5th birthday party on Instagram.
The lavish Ghostbusters-themed extravaganza included tons of custom décor and sweet treats inspired by the movie. In one snap, the 43-year-old — who also shares kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, with ex-husband Kanye West — held the birthday boy in her arms alongside the caption “My baby is 5.”
Other images displayed a three-tiered green cake featuring the Ghostbusters logo, a huge balloon arch and even cardboard cutouts of the tot wearing the film’s iconic costume.
In addition to Kim’s uploads of the event, she shared a series of photos of Psalm as he’s grown up along with a sweet birthday message.
“My baby! My sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy turns 5 years old today! I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom!” she began. “Your calm energy is much appreciated in our house hold lol. You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week! I’ve never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I’ve made of your sleeps! I love you so much always and forever ♾️.”
Although fans gushed over Kim’s post for Psalm, the social media icon has lost a lot of followers lately after performing at The Roast of Tom Brady on May 5.
According to a new study conducted by Sportcasting.com, Kardashian lost a whopping 40,656 Instagram followers as of Thursday, May 9 — just days after she was booed by the event’s audience upon taking to the podium for her portion of the roast.
Kim’s appearance shocked many, including comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, who also performed at the roast.
While on the Tuesday, May 7, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Nikki revealed how she felt the jokes Brady made about the reality TV star.
"One of the moments where I went, 'Oh, we can go there,' he did a joke about Kim Kardashian, who was there, who I thought was kind of off limits, right?" Glaser recalled.
"She's here. She takes enough of a beating. She's not on the stage, but then he had a joke about, 'Are you more scared about the jokes or the fact that your kids are with Kanye right now?' A great joke. And I was like, 'I didn't even know we could really go there,'" the 39-year-old added seeming referencing the hate Kim received from the crowd.