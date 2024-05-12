Kim Kardashian Goes All Out for Son Psalm's 'Ghostbusters'-Themed 5th Birthday Party: Photos

In addition to Kim’s uploads of the event, she shared a series of photos of Psalm as he’s grown up along with a sweet birthday message.

“My baby! My sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy turns 5 years old today! I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom!” she began. “Your calm energy is much appreciated in our house hold lol. You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week! I’ve never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I’ve made of your sleeps! I love you so much always and forever ♾️.”