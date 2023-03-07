Kim Kardashian Praised For Showing Natural Skin In Unfiltered & Makeup-Free Selfie — Photo
Keeping it real! Though Kim Kardashian looks flawless from head-to-toe in nearly every one of her pictures, the reality star finally shared an unedited, makeup-free selfie on Monday, March 6.
The mom-of-four's pic, which she captioned, "🦷 🪄," showcased herself laying down in a dentist's chair with a fresh face, while her long locks were pulled back in a tight braid.
Fans were quick to rave over her natural look, with one penning in the comments section, "Kim is pretty without make up😍goooosh !!!❤️."
"Yes an unfiltered selfie!!!" one fan exclaimed, with another writing, "Nice to see Kim’s skin without makeup or a filter."
Other people referred to her hidden talent, as in an old interview with Harper's Bazaar, she claimed, "I can smell when someone has a cavity. It’s a very specific smell – not a bad-breath smell – but something that is really strong."
The makeup mogul's unedited picture is a breath of fresh air for fans, as the Kardashian-Jenner brood are often accused of using photoshop or going under the knife. More recently, people made assumptions they all take Ozempic, the controversial weight loss drug said to be taking over Hollywood.
Though she hasn't commented on the latter, the SKIMS founder, 42, insisted she lost 16 pounds all on her own when slimming down to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the 2022 Met Gala.
"I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16 pounds," she recalled during an interview. "It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks."
Needless to say, fans expressed their outrage and concern over the situation, but Kardashian promised she did everything safely.
"If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life," explained the bombshell. "I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft. There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true."