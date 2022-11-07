Kim Kardashian Rocks Balenciaga On The Red Carpet After Denying Pete Davidson Reunion — Photos

Though the event was presented by Gucci, The Kardashians star looked sleek in a monochrome Balenciaga gown, posing for the paparazzi while sporting the long-sleeved, floor-length black dress, complete with a turtleneck, built-in gloves, and a long train, which trailed onto the carpet behind her.

The reality maven completed her show-stopping look with minimal accessories, donning pair of matching black stilettos and her signature smoky makeup look, her long silver hair worn down her back.

SHUTTING HIM DOWN? KIM KARDASHIAN 'DOESN'T WANT ANYTHING SERIOUS' WITH EX PETE DAVIDSON DESPITE TEXTING HIM 'ALL THE TIME'

Kardashian's star-studded night on the town comes amid rumors that the newly-single makeup maven recently shut down a possible reconciliation with her Saturday Night Live alum ex, Pete Davidson.