Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Figure on Lavish Beach Vacation With Sister Khloé Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Split Rumors: Photos

kim kardashian beach vacation khloe odell beckham jr split photos
Source: MEGA; @kimkardashian/Instagram
By:

Apr. 7 2024, Published 7:48 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian might have just broken the internet — again.

The SKIMS founder stunned in her own brand's snake skin-patterned bikini while on vacation with her sister Khloé Kardashian in Turks and Caicos.

kim kardashian beach vacation khloe odell beckham jr split photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian stunned in snake skin during her lavish beach vacation.

"This ain’t Texas…it’s Turks," Kim captioned an Instagram carousel of images featuring the 43-year-old striking various poses in the sand while wearing a black cowboy hat.

The 43-year-old was comedically referencing Beyoncé's hit song "Texas Hold 'Em" from her newly-released album Cowboy Carter.

kim kardashian beach vacation khloe odell beckham jr split photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim and Khloé take Turks and Caicos!

In one of the photos, Kim and Khloé lounged side by side in the sand, as they showed off their glowing skin and fit bodies. In another snap, Kim flaunted her backside in front of the camera in nothing but her thong bikini and western hat.

In the comments section of the post, loads of fans complimented Kim's clever caption, while other supporters simply gushed over the reality star's gorgeous physique.

kim kardashian beach vacation khloe odell beckham jr split photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The reality star is rumored to have split from her latest flame, Odell Beckham Jr.

"Mother is mothering 🤠 have a nice vacay !! 💗," one admirer expressed, as another added, "like how hot are u 🔥🔥🔥," and a third quipped: "It’s KIM’S world and we’re just living in it!!!! You are the view ❤️❤️."

Kim's tropical vacation with her younger sister comes amid rumors she may have split from her latest casual boyfriend, Odell Beckham Jr., whom she was first linked romantically to back in September 2023.

Kim Kardashian
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

Things seemed to be going well between the two until last month — when an insider claimed their relationship had fizzled out, as OK! previously reported.

The pair appeared to have reportedly parted ways due to Kim's lack of desire to settle into something serious after only finalizing her divorce from Kanye West in 2022.

kim kardashian beach vacation khloe odell beckham jr split photos
Source: MEGA

Odell Beckham Jr. was first romantically linked to Kim Kardashian in September 2023.

"Kim has really not been single in so long," the source explained regarding The Kardashians star's apparent decision to focus on her freedom. "Not really since her divorce [from Kanye West]. She was always talking to someone, if not seriously dating them."

"What people don’t really know about Kim is that most of her best friends are from high school and not the 'scene,'" the insider noted. "She wants to spend more time with these friends and their families and take time to just relax and spend weekends at her kids’ sports games rather than on first dates."

Source: OK!

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014 and share four children — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

Prior to her fling with Beckham Jr., the SKKN by Kim founder was last linked romantically to Pete Davidson — whom she dated from October 2021 to August 2022.

Kim started seeing the comedian roughly eight months after filing to legally end her marriage with the embattled rapper.

