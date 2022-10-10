Foul Play! Kim Kardashian Remains Unbothered As She's Booed By Fans While At Football Game With Son Saint

Awkward! Kim Kardashian didn't exactly receive a warm welcome while attending the Los Angeles Rams' home game on Sunday, October 9. The reality star waved and blew a kiss when the stadium showed her on the big screens, but she was met with a round of boos instead of applause.

The mom-of-four, 41, who was dressed in a skintight black jumpsuit and a huge pair of sunglasses, was at the game with friends and son Saint, 6, but even her little boy's presence couldn't win over the crowd. "Kim Kardashian was at the Rams game and the booing when they showed her on the jumbotron was some of the most thunderous i’ve ever heard," quipped one Twitter user.