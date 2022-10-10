Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source
Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks.
The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
Insiders told a news publication that this alleged psychiatric episode is the worst and most serious they have witnessed, adding how his indisposition and sleeplessness is what landed him in the hospital in 2016, with him revealing in 2018 that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
In addition to growing concern over West's mental wellbeing, a source dished that the award-winning artist's downfall began when he fired his publicist for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3.
After he had broken free from his publicist, the "Heartless" rapper quickly transformed his runway into the premiere of offensive "White Lives Matter" T-shirts — worn by West, controversial political commentator Candace Owens and models who walked in the show.
The timeline of his spiraling antics continued when he went against his team's advice and booked his bombshell interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson. The broadcasted conversation caused West's name to grasp headlines with even more controversial statements about body image in addition to his criticism about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
His Instagram was later restricted because of certain violating posts, which triggered West to take to Twitter to continue his alleged psychiatric episode.
In Tweets later taken down for a violation of community standards, the "Dark Fantasy" rapper stated, "Look at this Mark [Zuckerberg]. How you gone [sic] kick me off Instagram?" adding, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death [sic] con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."
"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew [sic] also," he continued in his rant from Saturday, October 8. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
In light of his latest antics, West's friends feel at a loss to find someone who can break through the celebrity's alarming behavior.
After announcing the potential of a 2024 presidential campaign, West's friends nearly begged the rapper to seek professional help in order to calm down his currently deranged mindset.
