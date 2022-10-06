'He Can't Help Himself': Kim Kardashian Reveals Nasty Text She Received From Kanye West Over Style Choices
Taking it in stride. Kim Kardashian isn't phased by her ex-husband's not-so-nice remarks about her fashion choices.
In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian read texts she received from Kanye West after she jetted off to Milan to support sister Kendall Jenner in the Prada show at the time of filming in February.
The SKIMS founder was seen rocking head-to-toe Prada while in Italy, stunning in a number of leather looks, all of which seemed to have not gotten the seal of approval from her fashion-forward ex.
Kardashian read some of the alleged texts she received from Ye to her glam squad, saying: "No white glasses. Make security wear black gloves. The orange look made me so mad, would have went to jail before I went out in that."
Talking to the cameras in a confessional, Kardashian said, "While we're here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can't help himself," of his rather rude reaction to her looks.
"We can laugh about things we like or don't like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we're always going to be family," the mother-of-four pointed out. "I'll text him back and be like, 'You have been wearing those boots for a long time, so when you're ready to change your outfit, let me know, and then you can have advice on mine.'"
This wasn't the first time, and likely won't be the last, that West criticized the mother of his children's fashion choices since their split. In Season 1 of the family's Hulu series, Kardashian opened up about the stress that came with styling herself following the former flames' divorce.
“I got to the point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear. Even now, I’m having panic attacks, like, 'So…what do I wear?' Finally, in New York, I will say he styled me all for SNL. Then, the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the Innovator Award for Skims. And I was like, 'How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?' It was, like, psychologically….” she candidly told Kourtney Kardashian.
Kardashian ended up styling herself for the evening, and West wasn't exactly supportive about what she chose. “He called me afterward,” the makeup mogul told her older sister. “He told me my career’s over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”
Meanwhile, even when they were together, West was extremely particular about what she wore, with him previously expressing his upset over her outfits being "too sexy."
Back in 2019, Kardashian showed up to the Met Gala in an insane corseted dress that nearly broke the internet. Despite receiving overwhelming love for her look on the carpet, West told her the night before the event that it was affecting his "soul and [his] spirit" when she showed off her body."
Naturally, Kardashian was upset and annoyed over West making her outfit about him, responding, "The night before, you’re going to come in here and say you’re not into the corset look? You’re giving me really bad anxiety....I don’t need any more negative energy."
West countered at the time: “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” to which Kardashian fired back, per Cosmopolitan, "You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you’re on a journey and you’re in a transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you."