Kanye West Slams The 'Jewish Media' For 'Blocking' Him Out Following Offensive Twitter Rants
Kanye West once again took aim at the "Jewish media" after weeks of slinging anti-Semitic comments on Twitter and Instagram.
"They blocked me out. The Jewish media blocked me out," he insisted on the Sunday, October 16, episode of Drink Champs podcast. "This s**t lit. I’m lit, right? I’m lit. I’m lit, you know what I’m saying?"
West also spoke out about JPMorgan Chase bank's decision to cut ties with him. The bank chain gave "no official reason" why they would no longer be doing business with the rapper and informed him that he has until Monday, November 21, to find a new financial institution.
'WHITE LIVES MATTER' SHIRTS, KIM KARDASHIAN & MORE: ALL THE BOMBSHELL REVELATIONS FROM KANYE WEST'S EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW
"I put $140 million into JPMorgan, and they treated me like s**t," he told the podcast host. "So if JPMorgan Chase is treating me like that, how they treating the rest of y’all? I am outraged."
This comes one week after the 45-year-old faced backlash upon tweeting he was going to go "death con 3 on JEWISH people."
CHOOSING SIDES! JUSTIN BIEBER ENDS LONGTIME FRIENDSHIP WITH KANYE WEST AFTER RAPPER MOCKS HAILEY BIEBER'S NOSE
"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew [sic] also," he tweeted Saturday, October 8. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
As OK! previously reported, this is only one in a series of offensive comments West has made recently. In a matter of weeks, he's sparked controversy after being photographed wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt, criticized Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, made shocking anti-Semitic remarks and dragged estranged ex Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
"Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her a** out while she's a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four black children, and this is how fashion, how they want to present her," West said at the time.
Following his bizarre behavior, the rapper's friends are reportedly worried he's in the middle of a psychiatric break. Insiders claimed his most recent behavior is the "worst and most serious" they've seen since he revealed he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2018.