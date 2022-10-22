Kanye West Reveals He's Still Friendly With Former President Donald Trump

While sitting down with Piers Morgan for his most recent episode of Uncensored, West claimed he had been "talking to Trump a couple of days ago," going on to say that the politician shared his own social media woes during their conversation.

DONALD TRUMP DISTANCING HIMSELF FROM FORMER PAL KANYE WEST AFTER HIS REMARKS GO VIRAL, BELIEVES RAPPER NEEDS PROFESSIONAL HELP

"You know, I had 277 million followers, and the next day I had nothing," Ye recalled Trump telling him at the time.