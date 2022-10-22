Kanye West Reveals He's Still Friendly With Former President Donald Trump
As Kanye West continues to be hit with backlash for his controversial "White Lives Matter" stunt and anti-Semitic rants, the "Praise God" rapper admitted he is still friendly with embattled former President Donald Trump.
While sitting down with Piers Morgan for his most recent episode of Uncensored, West claimed he had been "talking to Trump a couple of days ago," going on to say that the politician shared his own social media woes during their conversation.
"You know, I had 277 million followers, and the next day I had nothing," Ye recalled Trump telling him at the time.
The 45-year-old also opened up about his recent his frustrations with former pal and Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg.
"Mark Zuckerberg thinks he is the government," West insisted. "These tech companies feel they’re more powerful than the U.S. Government to the point of actually kicking the actual President of the United States off of an American social media platform. This is the world we live in."
Later in the interview, the "Gold Digger" artist spoke out against the public outcry that occurred when he openly supported Trump in the 2016 election, sharing that everyone around him in the entertainment industry told him his "life would be over" and that he was on the "wrong side of history" by supporting Trump.
"I've even had threats to my life for wearing the Trump hat," he added.
West and Morgan's chat comes shortly after news hit headlines that the rapper bought the right-wing social media platform Parler following being kicked off Twitter and Instagram for his recent offensive rants, including one where he threatened to go "death con 3" on Jewish people and stated it was impossible for him to be anti-Semitic.
"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," he said in a statement per CNBC shared earlier this week.