Kim Kardashian Celebrates National Sister Day Despite Tension With Khloé and Kourtney

Source: mega
By:

Aug. 7 2023, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Is Kim Kardashian trying to make amends with her siblings?

On Sunday, August 6, the reality star shared a few photos of herself and all of her sisters via Instagram Stories to mark National Sister Day — though none of them reciprocated the gesture.

Source: mega

The mom-of-four's uploads come amid some family tension, as an insider claimed Khloé Kardashian wasn't happy when baby daddy and ex Tristan Thompson was seen out with the SKIMS founder in Miami last month.

"Khloé is devastated," the source told a magazine. "But this time she's blaming her sister, not Tristan. It's humiliating to be sitting at home in L.A., taking care of Tristan's kids while her sister and her ex are out partying in public."

Source: mega

Meanwhile, Kim and Kourtney have been feuding for several months, as the latter was seeing red when her younger sister took on a deal with Dolce and Gabbana, the designer she wore for her and Travis Barker's wedding.

On Season 3 of The Kardashians, the pregnant star said she felt like Kim was copying her by working with the brand.

Source: mega

"I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there's no sense of loyalty," Kourtney told a friend. "It's almost like a greediness. If I look at the photos from the fashion show, half of the time I'm like, 'Is this my wedding?'"

"There's an abundance of opportunities. It’s not about business and there's so much ... it takes precedence over hurting your sister," she complained. "It’s legit copying my wedding."

However, Kim noted that she made sure not to repeat any designs that were included in her sister's big day. Kim also pointed out that some aspects of Kourtney's nuptials closely resembled what she did for her and ex-husband Kanye West's 2014 event.

"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy. Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli," Kim explained. "You stole my f------ wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I'm copying her 'Dolce Vita' lifestyle? OK."

