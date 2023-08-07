Kim Kardashian Celebrates National Sister Day Despite Tension With Khloé and Kourtney

"I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there's no sense of loyalty," Kourtney told a friend. "It's almost like a greediness. If I look at the photos from the fashion show, half of the time I'm like, 'Is this my wedding?'"

"There's an abundance of opportunities. It’s not about business and there's so much ... it takes precedence over hurting your sister," she complained. "It’s legit copying my wedding."

However, Kim noted that she made sure not to repeat any designs that were included in her sister's big day. Kim also pointed out that some aspects of Kourtney's nuptials closely resembled what she did for her and ex-husband Kanye West's 2014 event.