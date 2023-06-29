Kourtney Kardashian Slams 'Intolerable' Kim Kardashian for Being Greedy as Sibling Rivalry Heats Up
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are butting heads!
On the June 29 episode of The Kardashians, the two sister's ongoing sibling rivalry continued. This week, the Poosh founder accused her younger sister of copying the looks from her Italian wedding to Travis Barker in her Dolce & Gabbana fashion show just a few months later.
While speaking to Khloé Kardashian and friend Simon Huck, Kourtney complained, "I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there's no sense of loyalty."
"It's almost like a greediness," she added about Kim. "If I look at the photos from the fashion show, half of the time I'm like, 'Is this my wedding?'"
"She's so intolerable to even have a conversation with," she added, insulting the Skims founder. "It just makes me wanna run the other way."
The 44-year-old continued, "I just thought, 'What else can you take away from me? Can I have anything that's mine?'"
Kourtney also shared the issues with Kim are not just about the runway show, but they stem from an "old" rivalry due to their closeness in age "and having a more competitive nature as sisters."
"This was definitely not about a brand. It was about my wedding," Kourtney noted. "I didn't feel truly supported."
She claimed that the 42-year-old had "no boundaries" when it comes to her supposedly malicious actions.
"There's no decency to ask me how I felt about her doing this so closely to my wedding. No one just gives a f*** about anything. It's like the Wild West — like, 'We're just gonna take and do as we want. Whatever's best for us,'" Kourtney stated in frustration.
"I think for my survival, I need my own identity and I need my own life," she concluded. "I really love having my own separation."
For her part, on the June 21 episode, the mother-of-four said she "couldn't have been more mindful" of her older sister. She even explained that she avoided outfits reminiscent of Kourtney's wedding dress.
"I did this to push me mentally and emotionally, but knowing that Kourtney is mad just kills my vibe," Kim shared. "This was too big of a moment to not be proud."