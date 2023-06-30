Kourtney Kardashian Called Out for Sharing License Photo After Sister Kim's DMV Trip on 'The Kardashians'
Did Kourtney Kardashian throw shade at Kim Kardashian?
On Thursday, June 29, the Poosh founder uploaded a snap of her driver's license photo with the caption "say my name."
While it was a seemingly innocent post, fans believe it was a dig at Kim after the most recent The Kardashians episode showed the Skims founder bringing along her glam team to the DMV in order to get the perfect picture.
After the oldest Kardashian sister's upload, fans called out Kourtney in the comments section of her upload.
"But on Kim's Drivers license episode? 🧐 jk jk," one person wrote, while another said, "Lol after Kim's license episode…. It’s not a comp Kourtney."
"Did they shut down the DMV for you too or just Kim?! 🙄" a third fan asked, while a fourth claimed, "Not you copying kim."
"Kourtney is totally mocking Kim's episode from today 😂😂," a fifth alleged.
As OK! previously reported, Kourtney's behavior does not come as a surprise since the siblings have been feuding as of late.
In addition to the scene of Kim at the DMV, the June 29 episode featured a conversation between Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian and their friend Simon Huck listening to soon-to-be mother-of-four complain about Kim.
"I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there's no sense of loyalty," she said, referencing their current disagreement regarding the timing of Kim's Dolce & Gabbana fashion show and Kourtney's wedding, where she wore clothes by the same designer.
"It's almost like a greediness," she added. "If I look at the photos from the fashion show, half of the time I'm like, 'Is this my wedding?'"
"She's so intolerable to even have a conversation with," Kourtney continued. "It just makes me wanna run the other way."
The 44-year-old noted, "I just thought, 'What else can you take away from me? Can I have anything that's mine?'"
"This was definitely not about a brand. It was about my wedding. I didn't feel truly supported," she explained. "There's no decency to ask me how I felt about her doing this so closely to my wedding. No one just gives a f*** about anything. It's like the Wild West — like, 'We're just gonna take and do as we want. Whatever's best for us.'"