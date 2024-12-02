'It's Giving Kanye': Kim Kardashian Accused of Copying Ex-Husband's Wife Bianca Censori as She Poses With No Pants On — Photo

The carousel of photos, shared on Sunday, December 1, featured Kardashian with a balaclava covering the majority of her face and head, as she paired the accessory with a white, cleavage-baring tie top and matching bikini bottoms.

While she wasn't wearing any pants, the SKIMS founder sported a pair of mid-calf tan boots. The pictures were rather blurry, though Kardashian's flawless legs and toned tummy were still on clear display for her 350 million Instagram followers.