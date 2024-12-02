or
'It's Giving Kanye': Kim Kardashian Accused of Copying Ex-Husband's Wife Bianca Censori as She Poses With No Pants On — Photo

Photo of Kim Kardashian; picture of Bianca Censori.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram; @ye/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori seem to have slightly similar styles!

By:

Dec. 2 2024, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

Kanye West's past and present wives are starting to resemble one another.

The rapper's ex Kim Kardashian was mocked in the comments section of her recent Instagram post after her pantsless style appeared very similar to outfits West's wife, Bianca Censori, often wears.

kim kardashian copying bianca censori style kanye west photo
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian's recent fashion moment has been compared to one of Bianca Censori's past styles.

The carousel of photos, shared on Sunday, December 1, featured Kardashian with a balaclava covering the majority of her face and head, as she paired the accessory with a white, cleavage-baring tie top and matching bikini bottoms.

While she wasn't wearing any pants, the SKIMS founder sported a pair of mid-calf tan boots. The pictures were rather blurry, though Kardashian's flawless legs and toned tummy were still on clear display for her 350 million Instagram followers.

kim kardashian copying bianca censori style kanye west photo
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye West for six years before filing for divorce in 2021.

In the comments section of the post, many mocked the mom-of-four — who shares North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, Psalm, 5, with West — for her strange upload, with some social media users pointing out the similarities between Kardashian's recent fashion moment and one of Censori's outfits the "Heartless" rapper shared to his Instagram profile back in January.

"Bianca has multiplied," one troll snubbed, seemingly referencing Censori's look from almost one year ago — which featured the Australian native, 29, cooking in a black head covering and a barely-there thong bodysuit.

kim kardashian copying bianca censori style kanye west photo
Source: @ye/Instagram

Kanye West shared a photo of his wife, Bianca Censori, in a similar outfit back in January.

Kim Kardashian

"Kimca Censori," another hater wrote, jokingly combining the first names of West's current and ex wives.

"It's giving Kimye vibes 🔥," a third person declared in reference to the former flames' couple name, while a fourth individual also insisted Kardashian was "giving Kanye."

Other critics ridiculed Kardashian herself, with one complaining, "Imagine being a billionaire trying to pursue a meaningful law career to help people and simultaneously being consumed with the idea of ​​people drooling over your underwear pics," while another begged the 44-year-old to "please act your age."

West, 47, had a major influence on Kardashian's closet during their six-year marriage. His involvement in the SKKN by Kim founder's outfit choices was so heavy it even caused mental health issues for the reality star after their split.

kim kardashian copying bianca censori style kanye west photo
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian previously admitted she had 'panic attacks' about what to wear after divorcing Kanye West.

Kardashian opened up about her struggle to find herself again after leaving West during a May 2022 episode of her family's reality show The Kardashians.

While chatting with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 45, Kim claimed she was having "panic attacks" about what to wear.

"I think you're like, Who am I now?" Kourtney suggested, to which Kim replied: "Yeah, you're right. I got to a point where I would just like ask him for advice for everything even down to what I wear."

"I was like, how do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?" Kim recalled.

