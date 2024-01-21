'Who Is Going to Save This Woman?': Kanye West Bashed for Sharing 'Humiliating' Nearly-Nude Photo of Wife Bianca Censori
According to fans, Bianca Censori should “Runaway” from Kanye West.
On Saturday, January 20, the rapper received backlash after posting a nearly-nude photo of his 29-year-old wife in only a tan thong bodysuit.
“Cream of wheat,” the songwriter penned alongside the image, which appeared to show the architect making the porridge in the kitchen. In addition to the skimpy outfit, Censori wore a tight black mask covering her head.
In response to the upload, users slammed the hip hop star, 46, for his treatment of his spouse.
“Looks like she is his pet,” one person wrote, while another said, “Who is going to save this woman from Kanye and then save Kanye from himself 😔.”
“Surviving Kanye documentary loading,” a third quipped, while a fourth individual pointed out, “How do you release a gospel album and claim you’re following the path of the Lord, then do some s--- like this…”
A fifth user ranted: “Who in the world inflicts this humiliation on a woman he honors and loves as his wife? His rage at Kim Kardashian finds a host in this poor new ‘wife.' I fear for his daughters, seeing this role modeled before their eyes, and for his young sons, who see their father treat this wife as chattel; owned by him and at his mercy. Nauseating.”
- 'So Creepy': Kanye West 'Set Out to Clone' Ex Kim Kardashian by Marrying Bianca Censori
- Kim Kardashian Mortified by Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori's Inappropriate Behavior: 'How Will She Explain It to the Kids?'
- Kim Kardashian Horrified That Kanye West Is 'Molding' Wife Bianca Censori Into 'His Puppet': Insider
One more added, “I see why Kim left, every day...” as a seventh person stated, “What is wrong with you Kanye. Parading her around like a piece of meat, so degrading. Get some help because you have lost your mind!”
As OK! previously reported, many people have accused West of marrying a copy of his ex-wife and a source recently backed up the public’s suspicions.
According to an insider, West is still "obsessed" with the Skims founder, 43, and has aimed to make Censori look just like his former flame.
"Kanye clearly set out to clone Kim, which disgusts her, but the truth is, it also fascinates her in a morbid way," the source spilled. "It’s just so creepy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Even though she’d never want him back, this is still messing with her head," they added of Kardashian, who shares children North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with the controversial musician. "It’s like he’s turned Bianca into his personal robot. With the added indignity that she’s paraded around half-naked all the time!"