Kanye West Is 'on a Mission' to Get Wife Bianca Censori Pregnant Now That They’re Over Their Rough Patch: Source

"Kanye has been telling people that there were never any issues in his marriage, but the reality is that they did face challenges," a source insisted to a news publication of the "Heartless" rapper — who tied the knot with Censori in December 2022, one month after he finalized his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Reports surfaced last month that the couple had called it quits on their marriage, however, Censori and West squashed speculation by stepping out together during a shopping trip in Tokyo, Japan.