Kanye West Is 'on a Mission' to Get Wife Bianca Censori Pregnant Now That They’re Over Their Rough Patch: Source
Kanye West is eager to welcome more children.
The rapper has reportedly been trying to have kids with his wife, Bianca Censori, after allegedly overcoming problems in their almost two-year marriage.
"Kanye has been telling people that there were never any issues in his marriage, but the reality is that they did face challenges," a source insisted to a news publication of the "Heartless" rapper — who tied the knot with Censori in December 2022, one month after he finalized his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Reports surfaced last month that the couple had called it quits on their marriage, however, Censori and West squashed speculation by stepping out together during a shopping trip in Tokyo, Japan.
While the pair is still going strong, it "took considerable effort on his part to turn things around," the confidante confessed.
"Now that things have improved, he’s on a mission to get Bianca pregnant ASAP," the insider spilled of West, 47 — who shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, with Kardashian, 44.
The source continued: "He’s always wanted more kids and one of the reasons he married Bianca was her great genetics, he’s convinced together they’re going to have super babies, he’s always bragging about it."
While West is ready to grow his brood, Censori, 29, has "been stalling because she’s still young and wants to have fun," the insider admitted, though the source assured "they’ve talked about having kids" and the Australian model "promised she wants them, too."
"She’s turning 30 in a few months, so she’s agreed that it’s time to start trying," the spy noted. "Kanye is confident they won’t have any issues, but he’s also not opposed to using IVF and even a surrogate if it doesn’t happen on his timeline, he’s very impatient."
A second source previously opened up to the news outlet back in August about West's desire to have babies with Censori.
"One of the main reasons he picked and groomed Bianca is because he’s convinced that her DNA will be a perfect blend with his to make the most genetically blessed offspring," the insider shockingly revealed, claiming the controversial rapper has "always been obsessed with achieving the perfect human specimen so he’s very excited to have Bianca consulting with doctors to figure out the best option."
At the time, the confidante alleged West had "been trying to have it done the natural way, but the word is he’s been a little unsuccessful. So apparently now he’s planning the insemination or IVF route."
